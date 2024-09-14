Inside Drashti Dhami's Baby Shower: "Celebrated Our New Beginnings"

TV star Drashti Dhami, who is expecting her first child, shared a glimpse of her baby shower. She was joined by family and friends for the celebrations. Sharing a glimpse of the fun games, get-together with friends and the cake-cutting session, Drashti Dhami captioned the post, "Got together with are loved ones and celebrated our new beginnings. Can't wait for you Baby K. Thank you to my closest friends and some folks who helped us plan this last minute." Drashti Dhami married businessman Neeraj Khemka in 2015.

Check out the post here:

Announcing her pregnancy on social media, Drashti Dhami wrote, "In a galaxy not so far away, a tiny rebel is joining our crazy tribe. Please send love, blessings, cash and french fries our way. #BabyKOnBoard. We can't wait for October 2024."

Drashti Dhami, a popular name in the Hindi television circuit, made her debut in the Indian entertainment industry with the popular 2007 show Dill Mill Gayye. However, her breakout role was in Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. The actress has also featured in TV shows such as Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka among many others.

The actress was also a part of the sixth season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, which she also won. She also hosted the seventh season of the show alongside Bollywood actor Ranvir Shore, which she quit midway.