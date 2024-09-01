Inside Mom-To-Be Drashti Dhami's Baby Shower With BFFs Nakuul Mehta, Sunayana Fozdar And Others

TV star Drashti Dhami and her businessman-husband Neeraj Khemka are expecting their first child. The couple announced the pregnancy in June this year. On Saturday, the couple hosted a baby shower ceremony for the industry friends and family. Among the attendees were Drashti's BFF and actor Nakuul Mehta, his wife Jankee Parekh, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sunayana Fozdar and others. Drashti shared a series of pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram stories. The actress sported a one-shoulder blue ruched dress.

In one of the pictures, Drashti and Neeraj are seen cutting a two-tier cake, while another photo features an acrylic baby print on the actress' nails. The table was decorated with blue and pink desserts, and another snapshot captures Neeraj, Nakuul, and Jankee pointing at the mom-to-be's baby bump.

Take a look at the photos below:

Announcing the good news in June this year, Drashti and Neeraj shared a video in which the actress is seen flaunting her baby bump. They can be seen holding wine glasses and a banner with the text "Could be pink, could be blue. All we know is that we are due. October 2024. The rest of the family members are seen playing with pink and blue balloons."

Captioning the post on Instagram, the couple wrote, "In a galaxy not so far away, a tiny rebel is joining our crazy tribe. Please send love, blessings, cash & french fries our way. #BabyKOnBoard. We can't wait for October 2024!"

For the unversed, Drashti Dhami married businessman Neeraj Khemka in February 2015.

Drashti Dhami made her debut in the TV industry with the popular 2007 show Dill Mill Gayye. However, her breakthrough role was in Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. The actress has also featured in TV shows such as Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka among many others. She was last seen in the web series The Empire.