Drashti Dhami And Neeraj Khemka Welcome A Baby Girl: "A Whole New Life, A Whole New Start"

Drashti Dhami's latest Instagram post is sugar, spice and everything nice. The TV actress and her husband, businessman Neeraj Khemka, shared a joint post to announce the arrival of their first child. The couple welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday, October 22. The animated video features a cute baby elephant, rat and monkey. The text atop the video reads, “Straight from heaven, into our hearts. A whole new life, a whole new start. 22.10.24. She's here!” The caption reads, “SHE IS HERE 22.10.2024.”

Needless to say, Drashti Dhami's industry colleagues flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Karan Grover wrote, “Congratulations mummy and papa.” Anita Raj said, “She's here yours & Niraj's angel. Guruji bless your families with endless happiness blessings always. Lots of love.” Nakuul Mehta dropped red hearts. Additi Gupta commented, “Wohhoooooo.” Surbhi Jyoti wrote, “Yayyyy congratulations.” Jennifer Winget chimed in saying, “Congratulations baby!!!!” Sanaya Irani said, “My baby girl is here.” Shakti Arora simply posted, “Congratulations.” Disha Parmar cheered, “Yayyy.” Singer Jankee Parekh Mehta posted heart-eyed emoticons. Fitness coach Tridev Pandey posted, “Har Har Mahadev Congratulations.” Many others followed suit.

Back in June, Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka made their pregnancy announcement in an oh-so-cool way. In the video shared on Instagram, the actress flaunted her baby bump while the couple held wine glasses and a banner that read, "Could be pink, could be blue. All we know is that we are due. October 2024. The rest of the family members are seen playing with pink and blue balloons."

"In a galaxy not so far away, a tiny rebel is joining our crazy tribe. Please send love, blessings, cash & french fries our way. #BabyKOnBoard. We can't wait for October 2024!" read the side note.

Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka got married in February 2015.

Drashti Dhami has appeared in many popular daily soaps such as Dill Mill Gayye, Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.