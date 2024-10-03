Parents-To-Be Drashti Dhami-Neeraj Khemka Recreate Nakuul Mehta-Jankee Parekh's Pregnancy Photoshoot. So Wholesome

Nakkul Mehta-Jankee Parekh and Drashti Dhami-Neeraj Khemka share a strong friendship that has been going strong for 20 years. Drashti and her husband Neeraj are currently awaiting the birth of their child Meanwhile, television actor Nakuul and his wife Jankee welcomed their son Sufi in 2021. With Drashti and Neeraj ready to enter parenthood, Nakuul and Jankee decided to take a trip down memory lane. How? By recreating a heartwarming picture from Jankee's pregnancy journey with the expectant couple. In the first photo, Jankee can be seen caressing Drashti's baby bump with Nakuul and Neeraj posing behind them. The next click is from the time when Jankee was pregnant with Sufi. In the snap, Drashti strikes a similar pose as she touches Jankee's baby bump. Nakuul and Neeraj also share the same frame. Both the pictures stand as a testament to the couples' bond and camaraderie.

Along with the post, Jankee Parekh wrote, “20 years of friendship. From sharing heels, Jägers, coffees and dreams to now sharing parenting hacks and building families together. Swipe left for SAME SAME BUT DIFFERENT BUT SAME. Love you guys.” Reacting to the post Disha Parmar commented, “Sooo cutee (heart-eye emoji)”. Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap wrote, “So precious” and added a red heart emoji. Ulajh fame Gulshan Devaiah called both the snaps “cute”.

Last month, Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka organised a baby shower. The couple were joined by their friends and family for a beautiful in-house celebration. Drahsti offered fans a glimpse into the ceremony by posting a video on Instagram. The clip begins with a banner that reads, “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star. Welcome to Drashti's Baby Shower.” The video also captured the parents-to-be engaged in the cake-cutting ceremony, playing fun games with their close ones and celebrating new beginnings. “Got together with are loved ones and celebrated our new beginnings. Can't wait for you Baby K. Thank you to my closest friends and some folks who helped us plan this last minute,” read the caption.

Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka got married in 2015. Drashti is a popular face in the television industry with shows like Madhubala, Dill Mill Gayye, Geet and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani to her name.