Ayushmann Khurrana And Pashmina Roshan's Song <i>Jachdi</i> Is A Festive Treat To Fans

Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana released the music video for his new song Jachdi on Friday, describing it as a gift to his fans for the festive season. The track, which features Pashmina Roshan, marks the actor's third collaboration with Warner Music India. Directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli, the song's lyrics were written by Youngveer, with music composed by Goldboy and contributions from Dhol Duo Hanif and Aslam. Khurrana expressed that this song is "one of a kind" for him.

"Jachdi is a gift to all of you this festive season. Indian festivals have a different vibe altogether and I for one, am a huge fan of all these celebrations - with this track, we want to charge you with energy to dive head-first into this festive season and get grooving to the tunes of Jachdi. This song is also one of a kind for me because it blends my favourite Punjabi tunes with Garba music. A huge shoutout to Youngveer for the lyrics and to Goldboy for composing this song that hits the notes right where it needs to! Hanif and Aslam's dhol beats are known to all and their touch to this song will get your feet tapping from the get-go," he said in a statement as per PTI.

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa's Dream Girl 2 (2023), where he starred alongside Ananya Panday. Additionally, he is set to kick off his North America Tour on November 15, performing in several cities including Chicago, New York, San Jose, New Jersey, Toronto, and Dallas.

Pashmina Roshan made her acting debut this year in Ishq Vishk Rebound, directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, which also featured Rohit Suresh Saraf, Naila Grewal, and Jibraan Khan.

(Inputs from PTI)