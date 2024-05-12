Mother's Day 2024: Ayushmann Khurrana Aww-Dorable Post For Mom - 'You've Always Been A Divine Feminine'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: ayushmannk)

Ayushmann Khurrana's Mother's day post might be the cutest thing on the Internet today. To celebrate the day, the Andhadhun star on Sunday posted a bunch of pictures with his mom Poonam Khurrana on his Instagram feed. Our favourite is however the frame featuring the actor and his younger brother Aparshakti Khurrana kissing their mom on her cheeks. Alongside the pictures, Ayushmann wrote, "This is our first Mother's Day without papa. But you can be both mama. You've always been a divine feminine. You can also imbibe your masculine. You can be whatever you want to be." For the unversed, Ayushmann Khurrana's father Astrologer P Khurana passed away last year in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment.

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's post for his mom:

Following his dad's death, Ayushmann Khurrana had shared a eulogy on social media. He posted pictures of himself along with his mother and brother Aparshakti from his father's prayer meet. Ayushmann Khurrana captioned the post, "Maa ka khayal rakhna hai aur humesha saath rehna hai. Pita jaisa banne ke liye bahut duur jaana padta hai apne pita se. Pehli baar aisa mehsoos ho raha hai ki papa bahut duur aur bahut qareeb hain humare (Take care of mother and always be with her. To become like father one has to go far away from one's father. For the first time I feel that my father is very far and very near to me). Thank you for your upbringing, love, sense of humour and the most beautiful memories. Jai jai."

Read Ayushmann Khurrana's post here:

Ayushmann Khurrana's filmmaker and author wife Tahira Kashyap also posted a video for her late father-in-law and she wrote in a heartfelt caption, "Papa, a relationship since I was in high school. I remember all my firsts. The first time I came to your home which had a full filmi family picture. To the first time I used my salary in college to gift you and mama a portrait that I got made from an artist to impress you. The time I struggled to call you papa and then it just didn't leave. The first time I had heard that you were absolutely cool with me not shifting my base after marriage. You respected my family, broke all traditions and let me stay happy. How often do you see that. There have been many firsts. But this first I am about to mention perhaps was the last. Just 2 days back I was going through your things and saw you kept the magazine which had my cover. This was clicked many years back but you treasured it and I never knew. Breaks my heart to not have the hero around to the boy I love the most. I haven't met perhaps never will meet someone like you. I will never forgot your laughter, we'll miss you papa."

The news of P Khurana's death was shared by Aparshakti's team in May last year.