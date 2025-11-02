<i>Thamma</i> Box Office Collection Day 12: Ayushmann Khurrana And Rashmika Mandanna's Film Mints Rs 4.5 Crore

Thamma continues to experience its share of ups and downs at the box office. The Aditya Sarpotdar directorial has now officially crossed the ₹115 crore mark in the domestic market.

On day 12, the horror-comedy earned ₹4.5 crore through ticket sales, as per a Sacnilk report. So far, the movie has minted a total of ₹115.9 crore. Out of this, ₹115.02 crore came from Hindi screenings, while ₹88 lakh was collected from Telugu shows.

Thamma recorded an overall 22.94% Hindi occupancy on November 1, the report added. Breaking it down: morning shows registered 9.00%, afternoon shows saw 21.21%, evening shows drew 27.52% and night shows peaked at 34.02%.

Thamma marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. Ayushmann plays Alok Goyal, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he becomes a vampire, while Rashmika stars as Tadaka – the very one responsible for his transformation. As Alok navigates his new reality, he finds himself falling for Tadaka, setting the stage for a twisted love story.

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about how Thamma connected strongly with younger audiences.

"The best part of Thamma has been that it's been loved by kids. It's the first film of mine that has been loved by kids. I went to a screening recently and 40% of the crowd was Gen Alpha," he shared.

"Most of my films are slightly cerebral, meant for a more mature audience, with layers and subtext. This one's a simple, broad-stroke story. The VFX and special effects are designed for kids - it's very child-friendly. I'm glad I finally did something for them. It's my kids' favourite film by far," the actor added.

The film also features Paresh Rawal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Faisal Malik, and Geeta Agarwal Sharma in pivotal roles. Thamma is the fifth instalment in Maddock's popular Horror-Comedy Universe (MHCU), following Stree, Stree 2, Bhediya and Munjya.