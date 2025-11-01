<i>Thamma</i> Box Office Day 11: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna's Film Crosses Rs 110 Crore Mark

Thamma, led by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, premiered on October 21. The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, has been performing well, minting Rs 108.4 crore in its first week.

Thamma Box Office Collection

Now, coming to the second Friday collections, Thamma has managed to amass Rs 3 crore at the box office, as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. Keeping the Day 11 figures in mind, the movie's total box office collection now stands at Rs 111.4 crore. The horror comedy witnessed an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 13.30 per cent on October 31, added the report.

The audience footfall for the night screenings was the highest at 21.73 per cent, followed by the evening shows, which recorded 13.20 per cent. Meanwhile, the afternoon shows registered 11.58 per cent occupancy, and the morning shows stood at 6.67 per cent.

About Thamma

Thamma is the fifth instalment in the popular Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe (MHCU), featuring films like Stree, Stree 2, Bhediya and Munjya. The story centres around Alok Gupta (played by Ayushmann Khurrana), whose life takes a dramatic turn after he turns into a vampire. Meanwhile, he falls for Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna), also a vampire.

Previously, Rashmika Mandanna opened up about finding the human connection in her character Tadaka. The actress, in a conversation with IANS, revealed, “I've realised Tadaka's just picking up emotions through the journey because it's been like so many years that she's been alive, but she's also been in the forest."

“So for her, human emotions, humans are a fascinating species. Like every time they cry, she's just wondering how they're crying. Every time they laugh, she's just wondering, ‘Oh, this is how you smile.' And she's trying to replicate that from Alok and things like that. Those are the minute details that I'd worked on because I basically was like, ‘okay, I'm an animal,'” she added.

Thamma marks the first collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. Besides the leading duo, the movie also features Paresh Rawal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Faisal Malik and Geeta Agarwal Sharma in key roles.

Also Read | Thamma Box Office Collection Progress Report On Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna's Film