Nakuul Mehta Reacts To Viral Video Of Nandamuri Balakrishna Pushing Anjali: 'Ridiculous'

Popular television actor Nakuul Mehta reacted strongly to the viral video in which Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna can be seen pushing actress Anjali on stage. The video is already viral on social media and Nandamuri Balakrishna has been slammed by a large section of the Internet for his behaviour. Sharing the video on X (formerly known as Twitter), Nakuul Mehta wrote, "Not one person expressed their discomfort. Not one. Ridiculous behaviour by the gent." The comments section below Nakuul's post drew diverse reactions. A user wrote, "Bigger problem is the justification given by some folks saying they know each other so it's just fun but looking at the visuals it didn't seem funny and the lady should have reacted but we all know she won't, just imagine what the person would be doing without cameras."

Another comment read, "And on top of that, everyone is laughing hard...." Another comment read, "This is beyond ridiculous. What angers me more is that idiotic lady laughing as if nothing happened. So what if he is a powerful person in Tollywood, self respect naam ki koyi cheez hoti hai." Take a look at the post here:

If you haven't followed the chain of events, here's the update for you. Nandamuri Balakrishna was a chief guest at a pre-release event for Anjali's upcoming film Gangs of Godavari, which also stars Vishwak Sen and Neha Shetty. In the viral video, Nandamuri Balakrishna is seen pushing Anjali on stage after she appears to fail to hear his words. Anjali's co-star Neha can be seen surprised by the behaviour but Anjalil laughs.

On the work front, Nakuul Mehta is known for serials like Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, India's Got Talent. He has also acted in films like Haal-e-Dil, Ved and Arya.