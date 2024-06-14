Dill Mill Gayye Actress Drashti Dhami Announced Pregnancy: 'Please Send Cash And French Fries Our Way'

Drashti Dhami with Neeraj Khemka. (courtesy: drashtidhami)

Drashti Dhami and her businessman-husband Neeraj Khemka are expecting their first child. The couple announced the good news on social media. In the video, the actress is seen flaunting her baby bump. They can be seen holding wine glasses and a banner with the text "Could be pink, could be blue. All we know is that we are due. October 2024. The rest of the family members are seen playing with pink and blue balloons."

Captioning the post on Instagram, the couple wrote, "In a galaxy not so far away, a tiny rebel is joining our crazy tribe. Please send love, blessings, cash & french fries our way. #BabyKOnBoard. We can't wait for October 2024!"

As soon as they shared the pregnancy announcement on Instagram, their close friends and industry friends dropped congratulatory comments. Mouni Roy wrote, "Yayyyyyyyyy. Heartiest congratulations to both of you. Can't wait to meet the lil angel." Ankita Lokhande commented, "Congratulations guys." Vikrant Massey wrote, "Bahut bahut shubhkamnaen aap dono ko." While Hina commented, "Many congratulations to both of you," Rubina wrote, "Available anytime for all new mommy stuff." Kishwer Merchantt's comment read, "Congratulations .. super news."

For the unversed, Drashti Dhami married businessman Neeraj Khemka in February 2015.

Drashti Dhami made her debut in the TV industry with the popular 2007 show Dill Mill Gayye. However, her breakthrough role was in Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. The actress has also featured in TV shows such as Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka among many others. She was last seen in the web series The Empire.