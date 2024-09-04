Mom-To-Be Drashti Dhami's Fun-Filled Pics With Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal From Baby Shower

Television couple Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal shared fun-filled pictures from Drashti Dhami's baby shower on their respective Instagram handles on Wednesday. Sanaya Irani a series of pictures with mom-to-be Drashti. In one click, she can be seen kissing Drashti's baby bump. In another, the BFFs can be seen posing for the cameras adorably. Sharing the pictures, Sanaya Irani wrote, "Love and only love for you two @dhamidrashti @khemkaniraj.Congratualtions Babies, I am so excited for both of you as you embark on this incredible journey of parenthood. May your days be filled with joy, laughter, and the sweetest moments. Wishing you all the love and happiness as you prepare to welcome your beautiful baby into the world. You're going to be amazing parents and your little one is going to be the luckiest baby. I cannot wait to be the FAVOURITE MASI and thank you both for the sweetest belated Birthday gift. Love you guys." Take a look:

Sanaya's husband Mohit Sehgal shared pictures featuring himself, Sanaya and parents-to-be Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka. In a video shared by Mohit, Drashti and Mohit can be seen playing Diaper Pong. Mohit wrote in the caption, "Still can't believe you guys are going to be parents @dhamidrashti @khemkaniraj. Can't wait to see our little sweetheart. May God's choicest blessings be showered on our cutest baby. You guys are going to rock parenthood. Love you both." Take a look:

Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh were also invited at the party. Sharing pictures from the party, Nakuul wrote, "Finally showered and showed up to celebrate the life and times of someone I've known for all my adult life @dhamidrashti and @khemkaniraj who now have taken adulting to the next level of deciding to act as adults to an incoming non adult! The message said, 'Baby Shower'. I read it as 'Baby, Shower'... and since it's a rare thing we took a picture to document it! Can't wait to continue this celebration with our growing fams." Take a look:

Drashti Dhami and her businessman-husband Neeraj Khemka announced the pregnancy in June this year. Drashti and Neeraj shared a video in which the actress is seen showing off her baby bump. The caption read, "In a galaxy not so far away, a tiny rebel is joining our crazy tribe. Please send love, blessings, cash & french fries our way. #BabyKOnBoard. We can't wait for October 2024!" Take a look:

Drashti Dhami married businessman Neeraj Khemka in February 2015. Drashti Dhami made her debut in the TV industry with the show Dill Mill Gayye. However, she played the lead in Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. The actress also featured in TV shows such as Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka among many others.