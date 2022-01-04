TV Actor Drashti Dhami Tests Positive For COVID-19

Drashti Dhami shared this image. (Image courtesy: dhamidrashti)

TV star Drashti Dhami has tested positive for COVID-19, she revealed in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The actress shared a picture of some lilies and a chocolate placed on a table and she wrote in her post: "Just some good things to keep me company as I fight the 3rd wave! Luckily, I can smell those lilies and enjoy that Twix. Counting on these blessings! Now accepting love and good food." She added in her post, "PS_ Also not so subtle plug of a good show on streamers! Empire still on Disney+Hotstar." She added the hashtags #3rdwave, #covid, #homequarantine, #staysafe and #staymasked to her post.

Take a look at Drashti Dhami's post here:

Drashti Dhami, a popular name in the Hindi television circuit, made her debut in the Indian entertainment industry with the popular 2007 show Dill Mill Gayye. However, her break through role was in Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. The actress has also featured in TV shows such as Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka among many others. She was last seen in the web-series The Empire.

The actress was also a part of the sixth season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, which she also won. The actress also hosted the seventh season of the show alongside Bollywood actor Ranvir Shore, which she quit midway. Drashti Dhami married businessman Neeraj Khemka in 2015.