Foot-Tapping Music, Soulful Renditions Mark End Of Republic Day Celebrations

Foot-tapping melodies and the majestic backdrop of a setting sun over Raisina Hills mesmerised the audience at Vijay Chowk on Wednesday during the Beating Retreat ceremony, marking the culmination of the 76th Republic Day celebrations.

From "Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja" and "Aye Watan Tere Liye" to "Ganga Jamuna" and "Bharat Ke Jawan" -- bands from the Indian Army, Navy, Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) played 30 foot-tapping tunes before a distinguished audience comprising President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others.

President Murmu arrived in the traditional buggy with the audience cheering as her open gold-plated carriage rolled down the Raisina hill.

The ceremony began with the massed band's "Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja" tune, followed by several captivating numbers such as "Amar Bharati", "Indradhanush", "Jai Janam Bhumi", "Nati in Himalayan Valley", "Ganga Jamuna" and "Veer Siachen" by the Pipes and Drums band.

The CAPF bands played "Vijay Bharat", "Rajasthan Troops", "Aye Watan Tere Liye", and "Bharat ke Jawan".

"Galaxy Rider", "Stride", "Rubaru" and "Millennium Flight Fantasy" were the tunes played by the IAF band, while the Navy band played "Rashtriya Pratham", "Nishak Nishpad", "Aatmanirbhar Bharat", "Spread the Light of Freedom", "Rhythm of the Reef" and "Jai Bharati'.

It was followed by the Army band which played "Veer Sapoot", "Taqat Watan", "Mera Yuva Bharat", "Dhruv" and "Faulad Ka Jigar".

The Massed Bands then played the tunes "Priyam Bharatam", "Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon" and "Drummers Call", drawing loud cheer and applause from the audience.

The event came to a close with the ever-popular tune "Sare Jahan Se Acha", played by the Buglers.

The principal conductor of the ceremony was Commander Manoj Sebastian.

The Army band conductor was Subedar Major (honourary captain) Bishan Bahadur, while M Antony, MCPO MUS II, and Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar were the conductors of the Navy and IAF bands, respectively.

The conductor of the CAPF band was Head Constable GD Mahajan Kailash Madhava Rao.

The Pipes and Drums band played under the instructions of Subedar Major Abhilash Singh, while the Buglers performed under the leadership of Naib Subedar Bhupal Singh.

The ceremony follows a centuries-old military tradition, wherein troops cease fighting, sheathe their arms, withdraw from the battlefield, and return to their camps at sunset upon the sounding of the retreat.

The first Beating Retreat ceremony in India was held in 1955, during the state visit of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

It was conceived by Major GA Roberts and commissioned by then-prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Since then, the ceremony has become an annual event, showcasing the musical and cultural heritage of India.

