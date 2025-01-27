Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Beating Retreat Ceremony 2025

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for the Beating Retreat Ceremony on January 29 at Vijay Chowk. The traffic restrictions will remain in effect from 2 pm to 9:30 pm.

Since the ceremony is held at Vijay Chowk, close to the Parliament complex, nearby routes, including Raisina Road and Kartavya Path, are often closed or diverted.

Here is the traffic advisory for the Beating Retreat Ceremony:

Traffic will not be allowed on the following stretches:

Rafi Marg between R/A Sunehri Masjid and R/A Krishi Bhawan.

Raisina Road from R/A Krishi Bhawan towards Vijay Chowk.

Beyond R/A Dara Shikoh Road, R/A Krishna Menon Marg and R/A Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk.

Kartavyapath between Vijay Chowk and the "C" hexagon.

Alternate routes

The general public/motorists are advised to take alternate routes, i.e. Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Safdarjung Road - Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road etc.

Routes of DTC buses on Beating Retreat Ceremony