Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Beating Retreat Ceremony 2025

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for the Beating Retreat Ceremony on January 29 at Vijay Chowk. The traffic restrictions will remain in effect from 2 pm to 9:30 pm.
Since the ceremony is held at Vijay Chowk, close to the Parliament complex, nearby routes, including Raisina Road and Kartavya Path, are often closed or diverted.
Here is the traffic advisory for the Beating Retreat Ceremony:
Traffic will not be allowed on the following stretches:
- Rafi Marg between R/A Sunehri Masjid and R/A Krishi Bhawan.
- Raisina Road from R/A Krishi Bhawan towards Vijay Chowk.
- Beyond R/A Dara Shikoh Road, R/A Krishna Menon Marg and R/A Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk.
- Kartavyapath between Vijay Chowk and the "C" hexagon.
Alternate routes
The general public/motorists are advised to take alternate routes, i.e. Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Safdarjung Road - Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road etc.
Routes of DTC buses on Beating Retreat Ceremony
- Buses travelling towards Central Secretariat and Connaught Place from Shanti Path, Vinay Marg, and Sardar Patel Marg will be diverted via Panchsheel Marg, Simon Bolivar Marg, Vande Mataram Marg, R/A Shankar Road, and Sheikh Mujibur Rehman Road.
- Buses heading towards the Central Secretariat will terminate at Udyan Marg and return via Kali Bari Marg, Mandir Marg, and Shankar Road.
- Connaught Place-bound buses will follow Mandir Marg, Kali Bari Marg, G.P.O., and Baba Khadak Singh Marg and reach Connaught Place. They will return via Bhagat Singh Marg, Peshwa Road, Mandir Marg, Shankar Road, and Vande Mataram Marg.
- Buses coming from South Delhi on Tughlak Road, heading towards Connaught Place or Central Secretariat, will be diverted from Aurobindo Chowk via Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg, and Simon Bolivar Marg, and follow the route mentioned in point 1.
- Buses travelling to Mandi House and Feroz Shah Road, heading towards Connaught Place via Barakhamba Road, will terminate at Shivaji Stadium and return via Kasturba Gandhi Marg or Barakhamba Road.
- Connaught Place-bound buses from Shahjahan Road will go to Shivaji Stadium via Aurobindo Chowk, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg, and beyond.
- Buses heading to Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, and ISBT Kashmiri Gate from the South will take Ring Road from AIIMS towards Dhaula Kuan and then Ridge Road, Rani Jhansi Road.
- Buses bound for Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, and ISBT Kashmiri Gate from the Ashram side will follow Ashram Chowk, Ring Road towards Sarai Kale Khan, and proceed via Raj Ghat.
- Buses from Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, and Kashmiri Gate, heading towards the South and Southeast, will take Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Rajghat, Ring Road, Sarai Kale Khan, and Ashram Chowk.
- Buses coming from Vikas Marg and heading towards the South will follow Ring Road, Sarai Kale Khan, and Ashram Chowk.
- Buses coming from Connaught Place via Kasturba Gandhi Marg towards India Gate will take Minto Road, DDU Marg, I.P. Flyover, Ring Road, and Sarai Kale Khan.
