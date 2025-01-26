Republic Day 2025: Why January 26 Was Chosen To Enact Constitution

Republic Day 2025: Republic Day, celebrated annually on January 26, holds immense significance in India's history. It marks the day when the Constitution of India came into effect, declaring the nation a sovereign, democratic republic. This day is celebrated with grandeur, featuring a parade at Kartavya Path, the hoisting of the national flag, and cultural tableaux from various states.

Why January 26 Was Chosen

Though the Constitution was finalised on November 26, 1949, it was implemented on January 26, 1950. This date was chosen to honour the historic Lahore Session of 1930, where the Indian National Congress proclaimed Purna Swaraj (complete independence) from British rule. By adopting this date, India commemorated its struggle for freedom and the declaration of self-rule, marking the transition to a new era.

The Essence Of Republic Day

Republic Day celebrates India's democratic values and reminds citizens of their equal rights and responsibilities in shaping the nation. It reflects the unity in diversity of India's many castes, cultures, and religions, bringing the nation together in pride and patriotism.

The day also emphasizes the significance of the Constitution, a document that defines the rights and duties of every citizen, ensuring justice, liberty, and equality for all.