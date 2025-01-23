Why National Flag Is 'Hoisted' On Independence Day And 'Unfurled' On Republic Day

Republic Day holds a special place in the hearts of Indians as it commemorates the day the Indian Constitution came into effect in 1950. This momentous date marks India's transition to a republic with a democratically elected government and a written Constitution that upholds principles of democracy, secularism and unity.

Republic Day in India is celebrated with grand parades, vibrant state tableaus and cultural exhibits. But, did you know that the Indian flag is unfurled on this day and not hoisted? Although "flag hoisting" and "flag unfurling" are often used interchangeably, they refer to distinct methods of presenting the national flag.

Let's look at the important distinctions in how the flag is presented on Republic Day and Independence Day in India.



Placement of the flag

While hoisting a flag entails lifting it upward from the base of the pole to allow it to flow in the breeze, unfurling involves spreading the folded flag already fastened to a rope. Therefore, the flag's placement during the ceremonies is where the two differ.



What's the difference between flag hoisting and flag unfurling?

On Republic Day, the flag is unfurled by the President of India while it is rolled up and tied to the top of the flagpole. This symbolic action is a way of reaffirming our dedication to the advancement of our country. It symbolises India's transition from colonial rule to an independent, democratic republic.

On Independence Day, the Prime Minister raises the flag from the base of the pole. Flag hoisting on this day often includes a ceremonial event with a military or civilian honour guard raising the flag while the national anthem is played. The hoisting on Independence Day represents India's freedom from colonial control, patriotism and the birth of a new nation.

Despite their different methods, both ceremonies commemorate India's path to independence and its development as a state.