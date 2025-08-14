The Ashoka Chakra: What The 24 Spokes On National Flag Mean

India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, and the Tricolour will once again take centre stage across the country. While the saffron, white and green bands of the flag are widely recognised, the symbolism of its central motif, the Ashoka Chakra, and the meaning of its 24 equally-spaced spokes remain less explored.

The chakra in the Indian flag sits at the centre of the white band. The wheel, called the Dharmachakra, connects us to India's ancient heritage. It's inspired by the Ashoka Wheel from the Sarnath Lion Capital, now our national emblem. Adopted on July 22, 1947, the Ashoka Chakra is more than just a design.

According to The Flag Code of India, 2002, "The middle panel shall be white, bearing at its centre the design of Ashoka Chakra in navy blue colour with 24 equally spaced spokes. The Ashoka Chakra shall preferably be screen printed or otherwise printed or stencilled or suitably embroidered and shall be completely visible on both sides of the Flag in the centre of the white panel."

The 24 spokes of the Ashoka Chakra represent 24 virtues, symbolising the principles of righteousness, justice, integrity, and good governance.

These include:

Hope Love Courage Patience Peacefulness Goodness Faithfulness Gentleness Kindness Selflessness Self-control Self-sacrifice Truth Righteousness Justice Mercy Graciousness Humility Empathy Sympathy Knowledge Wisdom Moral Values Altruism

The 24 spokes have various other layers of meaning. In Hindu tradition, they are linked to the 24 Rishis, or sages, who carried forward spiritual wisdom. Some see them as representing the 24 letters of the Gayatri Mantra. They can also be seen as the 24 hours in a day, a reminder that life is about constant movement and progress.

The Dharmachakra in the Indian flag replaced the spinning wheel (charkha) used in earlier versions of the Tricolour during the independence movement. While the charkha stood for self-reliance and the fight against colonial rule, the chakra symbolises that life exists in motion, and that stagnation leads to decline.

This way, the Indian flag symbols tell a layered story. The saffron stands for courage and sacrifice, white for peace and truth and green for prosperity and growth. The navy-blue Ashoka Chakra ties them together, embodying timeless values and the dynamism of a nation moving forward.