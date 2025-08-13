Pingali Venkayya, The Man Whose Designs Inspired India's National Flag

Independence Day celebrations on Friday will be marked by the unfurling of the national flag at the Red Fort and across the country.

Behind the iconic Indian flag is a story often overlooked. It's the vision of Pingali Venkayya, the man who created the design that has become a symbol of unity, hope and freedom.

The Early Life Of India's Flag Designer

Pingali Venkayya was born on August 2, 1879, in Pedakallipalli, a small village in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. A curious and determined student, he pursued studies at Cambridge University.

In his youth, Venkayya served in the Boer War in South Africa, where he met Mahatma Gandhi. The encounter left a lasting impression on him. It exposed him to the power of symbols in shaping national identity. Witnessing the Union Jack hoisted at Congress sessions, he felt a deep urge for an emblem that truly represented India, a flag for its people, not its colonisers.

Birth Of A Vision

By 1906, Pingali Venkayya proposed the idea of a national flag at an All India Congress Committee session. Between 1916 and 1921, he dedicated himself to studying the flags of more than 30 nations, analysing how colours, symbols and patterns could unite a diverse population. His research culminated in a book titled A National Flag for India, containing multiple designs that reflected India's cultural heritage and historical legacy.

From Concept To Recognition

Pingali Venkayya presented his Tricolour concept at various Indian National Congress gatherings. In April 1921, his efforts caught Mahatma Gandhi's attention. Gandhi, recognising the need for a unifying symbol, was impressed by Pingali's dedication. The proposed flag featured red (sacrifice), white (purity) and green (hope), with a central Charkha symbolising India's unity amid diversity.

Though the design was not immediately adopted, Pingali's flag influenced India's independence movement. By 1931, the Congress Party formally endorsed a Tricolour resembling his creation, setting the stage for the national flag we know today.

The National Flag And Its Meaning

When India gained independence in 1947, a committee led by Rajendra Prasad finalised the national flag. Pingali Venkayya's design was retained, but the Charkha was replaced by the Dharma Chakra, symbolising law, righteousness and progress. On July 22, 1947, his design officially became India's national flag.

The Forgotten Hero

Despite his monumental contribution, Pingali Venkayya lived and died in obscurity. It took decades before his legacy was formally recognised, with a commemorative postage stamp issued in 2009 and a statue erected in Hyderabad.