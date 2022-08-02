PM Modi's Tribute To Designer Of National Flag On His Birth Anniversary

The Centre will release a special postage stamp in honour of Pingali Venkayya today. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to the designer of the Indian national flag, Pingali Venkayya on his birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister said that the nation will forever be indebted to him for his efforts in giving citizens of the country 'the Tricolour'.

"I pay homage to the great Pingali Venkayya on his birth anniversary. Our nation will forever be indebted to him for his efforts of giving us the Tricolour, which we are very proud of. Taking strength and inspiration from the Tricolour, may we keep working for national progress," tweeted PM Modi.

I pay homage to the great Pingali Venkayya on his birth anniversary. Our nation will forever be indebted to him for his efforts of giving us the Tricolour, which we are very proud of. Taking strength and inspiration from the Tricolour, may we keep working for national progress. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 2, 2022

To mark the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya, the central government will release a special commemorative postage stamp on Tuesday.

PM Modi will release the stamp at a programme in New Delhi, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday. He revealed that the original flag designed by Pingali Venkayya will be displayed at the event. The government has also invited his family members to the programme.

A postage stamp in his honour was released in 2009 as well. Besides, the Vijayawada station of All India Radio was named after him in 2014. And last year, his name was proposed for Bharat Ratna by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Born near Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) on August 2, 1876, Pingali Venkayya had designed many models of the national flag. In 1921, Mahatma Gandhi approved a design during the Indian National Congress meeting in Vijayawada. The national flag that we see today was based upon his design.

Pingali Venkayya was a fervent freedom fighter who went on to become synonymous with the spirit of free and independent India. He died on July 4, 1963.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Tuesday changed the profile pictures on his social media handles to that of the national flag ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in the country.

"It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for #HarGharTiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same," tweeted PM Modi today.

PM Modi on Sunday called upon all citizens to turn the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the 'Tiranga' as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

"Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from the 13th to the 15th of August, a special movement - 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organised. Let us further this movement by hoisting the national flag at our homes," said PM Modi in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"August 2 is the birth anniversary of Pingli Venkhaiya who designed the National Flag. I urge all to use 'Tiranga' as profile picture in social media accounts between August 2 and August 15," he said.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

In the 91st edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi stated that India is set to witness a glorious and historic moment as it completes 75 years of Independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the central government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)