Explained: Why India Celebrates Republic Day On January 26

India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day on Sunday (January 26). The iconic Republic Day Parade, featuring contingents from the Indian armed forces and the vibrant tableaux from different states and Union Territories highlighting their own rich cultural heritage, will take place in the national capital.

As the nation prepares for the special occasion, it becomes imperative to understand the historical and cultural significance of this day.

Why India observes Republic Day on January 26

India became an independent nation on August 15, 1947. While the day marked the end of nearly 200 years of British rule in the country, it wasn't until January 26, 1950, that India got its democratic soul, the Constitution.

After gaining independence, a Drafting Committee was constituted on August 29, 1947. It was tasked with preparing the Constitution of India. Dr BR Ambedkar served as the chairman of this committee, which also had on board K.M. Munshi, Gopala Swami Ayyangar, Muhammed Saadulah, Alladi Krishnaswamy Iyer, N Madhava Rao (who replaced BL Mitter), and TT Krishnamachari (who replaced DP Khaitan).

A formal draft of the Constitution was presented to the Constituent Assembly on November 4, 1947.

And then after numerous sessions to incorporate various changes in it over the subsequent two years, the Assembly finally adopted it on January 24, 1950. A total of 308 members of the Assembly signed two copies of the text, one each in Hindi and English.

This was a pivotal moment for the country, establishing its status as an independent republic.

Significance of January 26

The Indian National Congress (INC) had designated January 26, 1930, as a day of "Purna Swaraj" from British rule during their Lahore Session. They urged all citizens to observe it as Independence Day.

This was in response to the British proposal granting India dominion status as an independent country. At the time, the tricolour flag was unfurled for the very first time in the history of India.

Twenty years after this, the Constitution of India was officially adopted on January 26, 1950.