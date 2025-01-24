Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Republic Day 2025: Queen Elizabeth To Vladimir Putin, Prominent Chief Guests Over The Years

India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day with an enthralling exhibition of its military prowess and cultural heritage at the Kartavya Path, Delhi.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Republic Day 2025: Queen Elizabeth To Vladimir Putin, Prominent Chief Guests Over The Years
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest at the 76th Republic Day celebrations.

India is all set to celebrate its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, January 26. It commemorates the day the Indian Constitution came into effect in 1950. Since then, the nation has celebrated Republic Day with a grand ceremony each year, and several world leaders have marked their presence at the event. 

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest at the 76th Republic Day celebrations. It's Mr Prabowo's first visit to India as President after assuming office in October 2024.

Let's take a look at all the prominent chief guests over the years:

2024: Emmanuel Macron, President of France

2023: Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of Egypt.

2020: Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil

2019: Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa

2018: All the heads of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) states were invited as chief guests. Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei; Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia; Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia; Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister of Laos; Najib Razak, Prime Minister of Malaysia; Aung San Suu Kyi, State counsellor of Myanmar; Rodrigo Duterte, President of the Philippines; Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore; Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand and Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of Vietnam.

2017: Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

2016: Francois Hollande, President of France

2015: Barack Obama, President of the United States

2014: Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan

2013: Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, King of Bhutan

2012: Yingluck Shinawatra, Prime Minister of Thailand

More notable names from the past:

1957: Georgy Zhukov, Minister of Defense, Soviet Union

1960: Kliment Voroshilov, President of the USSR

1961: Queen Elizabeth, UK

1965: Rana Abdul Hamid, Minister of Food and Agriculture, Pakistan 

1967: King Mohammed Zahir Shah, Afghanistan

1971: Julius Nyerere, President of Tanzania

1995: Nelson Mandela, President of South Africa

2002: Cassam Uteem, President of Mauritius

2003: Mohammed Khatami, President of Iran 

2007: Vladimir Putin, President of Russia

India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day with an enthralling exhibition of its military prowess and cultural heritage at the Kartavya Path in the national capital.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
76th Republic Day, Republic Day, Indian 76th Republic Day
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.