Republic Day 2025: Queen Elizabeth To Vladimir Putin, Prominent Chief Guests Over The Years

India is all set to celebrate its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, January 26. It commemorates the day the Indian Constitution came into effect in 1950. Since then, the nation has celebrated Republic Day with a grand ceremony each year, and several world leaders have marked their presence at the event.



Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest at the 76th Republic Day celebrations. It's Mr Prabowo's first visit to India as President after assuming office in October 2024.



Let's take a look at all the prominent chief guests over the years:



2024: Emmanuel Macron, President of France



2023: Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of Egypt.



2020: Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil



2019: Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa



2018: All the heads of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) states were invited as chief guests. Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei; Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia; Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia; Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister of Laos; Najib Razak, Prime Minister of Malaysia; Aung San Suu Kyi, State counsellor of Myanmar; Rodrigo Duterte, President of the Philippines; Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore; Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand and Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of Vietnam.



2017: Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi



2016: Francois Hollande, President of France



2015: Barack Obama, President of the United States



2014: Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan



2013: Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, King of Bhutan



2012: Yingluck Shinawatra, Prime Minister of Thailand



More notable names from the past:



1957: Georgy Zhukov, Minister of Defense, Soviet Union



1960: Kliment Voroshilov, President of the USSR



1961: Queen Elizabeth, UK



1965: Rana Abdul Hamid, Minister of Food and Agriculture, Pakistan



1967: King Mohammed Zahir Shah, Afghanistan



1971: Julius Nyerere, President of Tanzania



1995: Nelson Mandela, President of South Africa



2002: Cassam Uteem, President of Mauritius



2003: Mohammed Khatami, President of Iran



2007: Vladimir Putin, President of Russia



India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day with an enthralling exhibition of its military prowess and cultural heritage at the Kartavya Path in the national capital.