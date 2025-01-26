In A First, Bands From 3 Government Schools Perform At Republic Day Parade

In a first, bands from three government schools, including two all-girl teams, performed during the 76th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path, drawing applause from the audience.

The school bands were among 16 teams competing in the Grand Finale of the National School Band Competition which took place at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here on January 24-25.

The Pipe Band Girls Team from PM Shri Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Patamda in Jharkhand showcased an inspiring journey of determination and achievement.

The 25-member team comprised girls from underprivileged families, many reliant on farming and daily labour. For most, this was their first train journey to Delhi. They received guidance from instructors of the Sikh Regiment and Punjab Regiment located at Ramgarh Army Regimental Centre.

According to Ministry of Education (MoE) officials, the team has been practising the pipe band for the past three years. In the 2024-25 State-Level (Inter-District) School Band Competition held in Ranchi, the team claimed first place in the pipe band category, surpassing the previous year's champions and a strong Ranchi district team.

"Emerging from humble beginnings in remote villages, these determined young girls committed themselves to mastering the pipe band, braving freezing mornings and enduring long, gruelling practice sessions with unwavering dedication," a senior official said.

The Brass Band Girls' Team from Government West Point Senior Secondary School, Sikkim, and the Pipe Band (boys) contingent of PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2 Belagavi Cantt in Karnataka, also made spectacular performances.

