Google Celebrates India's 74th Republic Day With Doodle By Gujarat Artist

Republic Day: Google is celebrating India's 74th Republic Day today with a doodle.

India's 74th Republic Day is being marked with a Google doodle today illustration by Ahmedabad-based artist Parth Kothekar. The doodle artwork showed the Republic Day parade, the CRPF marching contingent, and motorcycle riders at the India Gate. The doodle artwork, which is crafted from intricately hand-cut paper, also included India's Rashtrapati Bhavan.

With the adoption of the constitution on this day in 1950, India declared itself a sovereign, democratic, and republic state.

This year's Republic Day is very significant for India not only because the country celebrates its 74-year of journey as vibrant democracy but also assumed the G20 presidency.

On the eve of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu also hailed India for assuming the G20 presidency and called it an opportunity to promote democracy and multilateralism.



Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who is the chief guest for this year's Republic Day, will witness the magnificent parades by regiments of the Indian army, navy, the air force