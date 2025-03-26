Solar Eclipse March 29: Google Launches Special Animation

As the world anticipates the total solar eclipse on March 29, 2025, Google is marking the occasion with a special animated Doodle. Users who search Google for eclipse-related terms will be treated to a graphic overlay illustrating the moment the moon passes between the sun and Earth. The animation highlights the sun's corona, its outermost layer, visible during the total eclipse.

To experience Google's animated celebration, simply visit google.com and search for terms such as "solar eclipse", "solar eclipse 2025", or "total solar eclipse". The interactive Doodle will appear as an overlay on the search results page, providing a visual representation of this remarkable astronomical event.

Solar Eclipse On March 29: Will It Be Visible In India?

This celestial event will be the first solar eclipse of 2025. It takes place when the Moon is closer to Earth and passes directly between the Earth and the Sun, blocking sunlight and casting a shadow on Earth's surface. It will be a partial solar eclipse, covering only a portion of the Sun. According to NASA, the partial solar eclipse will be visible across various regions, including parts of Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, South America and the Arctic.

The partial solar eclipse will not be visible from India since the Moon's shadow will not cross the country during the event.

Solar Eclipse 2025: Where and when to view it?

The partial solar eclipse will be visible in the wee hours of March 29, throwing its shadow over areas like New York City, Boston, Montreal and Quebec. Parts of Africa, Siberia, the Caribbean, and Europe will also be able to see a shallower partial eclipse.

In the US, the eclipse will begin at around 4:50 am EDT. It will peak at 6:47 am EDT and end at 8:43 am EDT.

In India, the solar eclipse will begin at 2:20 pm IST and end at 6:13 pm, lasting approximately four hours. The eclipse will be at its peak at 04:17 pm. However, India will not be able to see the eclipse because of the time difference and the event's alignment.