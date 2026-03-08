Google Marks India-New Zealand T20 Men's World Cup Final With Cricket-Themed Doodle

Google marked the excitement of the T20 Men's World Cup final between India and New Zealand with a special doodle on its homepage. The doodle creatively highlights the spirit of cricket by forming the Google logo using elements of the sport. The design uses a bat, ball, and stumps, which are combined to form the letters of the Google logo. This simple yet powerful artwork reflects the widespread popularity of cricket and the worldwide excitement surrounding the championship match.

Google Logo Made Of Cricket Equipment

In this doodle, the bat, ball, and stumps are arranged to form the Google name and reflect the true spirit of the game. The design pays tribute to the key cricket equipment as well as the thrill and excitement associated with the T20 format.

Google periodically releases special doodles to mark major cultural, historical, and sporting events. The T20 Men's World Cup final is considered one of the most important matches in international cricket.

Photo Credit: Google

Global Sporting Event Gets Special Recognition

Through this cricket-themed doodle, Google also highlights the excitement among fans for the final match between India and New Zealand. The match has captured the attention of cricket fans around the world, especially in countries where the sport is extremely popular.

This doodle serves as a visual symbol of the celebration of cricket and adds to the excitement surrounding the highly anticipated final.

India will face the New Zealand national cricket team in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with the chance to create history.

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.