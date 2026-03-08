"All Ready": Former England Captain Michael Vaughan Enjoys Roadside Shave Ahead Of World Cup Final

Former England captain Michael Vaughan shared his excitement for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final between India national cricket team and New Zealand national cricket team. The highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place today, drawing attention from cricket fans around the world.

Expressing his excitement ahead of the final match, Michael Vaughan shared a post on X. He wrote, "All ready for the final tonight on Crickbuzz."

Along with his post, Vaughan shared some photos of himself getting a shave at a roadside barber shop. In the photos, the former England captain is seen sitting comfortably while the barber trims his beard. It appears he was preparing himself before watching the big match.

These photos provided a fun and interesting moment for fans. They also show that Vaughan is enjoying the local atmosphere while in India and is also very excited about the final match between the Indian national cricket team and the New Zealand national cricket team.

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.