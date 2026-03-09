"This Is My Fourth Time": British Man Joins India Gate Celebrations After India's T20 World Cup Win

India's historic victory against New Zealand in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup sparked celebrations across the country. Amid the nationwide jubilation, a British man joined fans in Delhi and shared his excitement on social media.

Celebration At India Gate

Taking to Instagram, a man identified as Nick Booker shared a video of himself celebrating near India Gate. In the clip, Booker can be seen waving the Indian tricolour from the sunroof of a car as crowds gathered around the iconic monument to celebrate India's triumph.

In the video, Booker explained that this was the fourth time he visited India Gate to join in the celebrations after a World Cup win.

Check Out The Post Here:

His Personal Tradition

Booker captioned the video, stating that celebrating India's World Cup victory at India Gate has become a personal tradition for him.

He explained that his first visit was almost 19 years ago in 2007, when India won the World Cup that year. He subsequently celebrated at India Gate in 2011, 2024, and most recently, the night of India's latest victory.

Booker also shared that he only missed the 1983 victory and asked if anyone else had celebrated all four victories at India Gate.

Booker's post highlighted the enthusiasm of cricket fans across India and showed how India's cricket success brings people from all over the world together to celebrate.