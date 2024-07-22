The Main Aim Behind Rohit Sharma's Family Holiday Plan Was To 'Switch Off & Reset'

Rohit Sharma takes his time off very seriously

Rohit Sharma is a true fitness icon, admired not just by Indians but by people around the world. The captain, along with the entire Indian cricket team, made the nation proud by lifting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 trophy last month. After this hard-fought victory, the hitman has taken some relaxing time for a dreamy getaway with his family. How do we know? Well, his recent Instagram post serves as proof. In the series of snaps, we see Rohit alongside his wife Ritika Sajdeh, their daughter Samaira Sharma, and Ritika's brother Kunal Sajdeh. The four of them are exploring a foreign location, dressed in casual and cool outfits. In his caption, Rohit wrote, “Switch off & reset,” along with a black heart emoji. After all those matches and hard work on the field, we must agree that a break for a much-needed recharge was truly essential.

Travelling is essential to restore energy and rejuvenate the mind. It allows everyone to disconnect from their daily routines, reduces stress and offers new experiences that refresh the spirit. Exploring different cultures and environments can increase creativity and provide a fresh perspective, which ultimately leads to improved mental and physical well-being. Taking time to travel ensures a balanced life and makes it easier to return to work with renewed enthusiasm.

Apart from his time in the gym and the rigorous practice sessions, Rohit Sharma makes sure to travel around, spend time with family, and explore nature. Alongside physical training, all these activities are utterly essential for emotional and physical well-being. Earlier, Rohit shared another glimpse of his quality time with his family on Instagram. In the pictures, we can see the cricketer, his wife, and their daughter posing with a lush green background. Oh, and we also spotted a pond and little turtles. “One with nature,” Rohit wrote in his caption.

If you also aim for a healthy lifestyle, take a cue from Rohit Sharma's travel diaries and make sure to plan a trip to “reset” yourself.

