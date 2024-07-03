Nothing Trumps Family Holiday Time For Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan And Their Son Angad

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan enjoy life with love in their heart

India lifted the T20 World Cup trophy in Barbados last week after a historic win to end a 13-year ICC trophy drought. The World Cup matches were held across the US and the West Indies. Players managed to spend some time with their loved ones despite their busy schedules. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and his wife, sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan, enjoyed some family moments during the World Cup tour. Sanjana shared a photo dump on Instagram documenting the time spent at the two destinations. The album captured the celebrity couple enjoying a beach day out with their son Angad. Swimming pool sessions, gastronomical ventures, and “smiling” snaps dominated the photo carousel. “This little life” read the caption.

Also Read: Virat Kohli's ICC T20 World Cup Victory Dedication To Anushka Sharma Proves He Truly Won At Life

Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah are the definitions of family holiday goals. Here are five reasons why you should embark on one too.

1. Strengthened Bond

Family vacations bring every member together for a joyous occasion. Indulging in common activities, embarking on adventures, or simply taking a stroll in the streets fosters deeper connections and meaningful conversations.

2. Reduces Stress

Admit it, professional commitments and daily house chores can take a toll on your mental health. A vacation with loved ones helps you unwind and relax, enabling you to forget your tensions for the time being.

3. Embracing New Adventures

Family vacations allow you to step out of your comfort zone and try new activities together. Since you are surrounded by your family, a sense of security might prompt you to indulge in thrilling adventures.

4. Exploring Different Cultures

Travelling with family helps both adults and children to adapt to various social situations. As you experience newer cultures, rituals, customs and traditions together, it enriches you with knowledge and helps you become more open-minded.

5. Cherished Memories

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from family vacations is that you make memories for a lifetime. You can reminisce about the good old times even years later and feel a sense of happiness.