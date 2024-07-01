Virat Kohli's ICC T20 World Cup Victory Dedication To Anushka Sharma Proves He Truly Won At Life

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have never stopped setting couple goals ever since their wedding in 2017

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are couple goals of the highest form and they never shy away from showing their love for each other. Team India made the nation proud by winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. A day after the big win, Virat shared an Instagram post dedicating the victory to his wife, actress Anushka Sharma. In the heartwarming picture, the couple can be seen standing together, holding glasses of champagne, looking at each other with smiles on their faces. Now, before you say “awww”, let us tell you about Virat's detailed caption, that he wrote for his better half. He tagged Anushka and said, “None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble, and grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn't be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it's mine. Thank you and I love you for being YOU.” The star also attached a bunch of red hearts to this caption.

Right after the last ball of the match, Virat Kohli was captured doing a video call with his wife Anushka Sharma, and kids - Vamika and Akaay. In the widely circulated pictures and videos, the cricketer looks incredibly happy. After the posts shared by several fan pages went viral, many labelled Virat as a “green forest,” not just for his performance but also for not forgetting who truly matter the most.

Anushka Sharma was on cloud nine after her husband's great achievement and dotes on him on every given occasion. The actress shared a picture of the love of her life on Instagram. The snap shows Virat Kohli wearing an Indian jersey, draped in the tricolour, and holding the gleaming World Cup trophy. Expressing her love and pride, she wrote, “AND ….. I love this man Virat Kohli. So grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this !”

We absolutely love how Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate each other's big and small wins. There's no greater feeling than love that can be poured so effortlessly.

