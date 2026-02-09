Aphrodisiac Foods: Fact Or Fiction? Expert Decodes The Valentine's Diet

Aphrodisiac foods have always been a point of interest. People are keen to know whether certain foods have the ability to increase your libido, attraction and pleasure. The name aphrodisiac comes from Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love. Cultures across the globe have revered certain foods as love boosters and names them aphrodisiacs. But first, let's start with understanding what exactly are aphrodisiacs. These are foods, herbs and spices that arouse your sexual instinct or increase sexual pleasure or performance. With the ongoing Valentine's Week, there has been much conversation around these foods. A lot of people consume these foods themselves or gift them to their partners. Read on Deeksha Sehwag, Senior Dietician at Fortis Hospital, Manesar shares if aphrodisiac foods are beneficial.

Sehwag says "Aphrodisiac foods don't work like magic pills, but certain foods can indirectly support sexual health by improving blood circulation, hormone balance, energy levels and mood. Sexual desire and performance are influenced by overall nutrition, fitness, stress levels and mental wellbeing. Foods that improve cardiovascular health, reduce inflammation and support hormone production can help to enhance stamina."

Some of the most touted aphrodisiac foods include oysters, dark chocolate, strawberry, honey, watermelon, figs, saffron and others. Read on to know more about these foods.

Oysters

Oysters are rich in zinc, which supports testosterone production and may aid sexual performance. Also, D-aspartic acid and dopamine in oysters can be beneficial. Rat studies show aphrodisiac effects from oyster enhancing sexual behaviour. Human evidence remains inconclusive.

Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate boosts endorphins, dopamine, and blood flow due to the phenylethylamine and magnesium content in it. These compounds can potentially reduce stress and heighten sensation. However, studies provide little evidence for aphrodisiac effects in humans. Benefits likely arise from mood enhancement rather than direct libido increase.

Strawberries

These have vitamin C, antioxidants, and minerals like potassium, which support blood flow and improve oestrogen production for a healthy sex life. There have been no strong clinical trials which can confirm its aphrodisiac properties. These claims rely mostly on nutrition and folklore.

Honey

Honey increases testosterone, luteinising hormone, and acts as an antioxidant, which counters free radicals in testes. Mice studies show improved erections against smoke-induced damage. Limited human data supports libido via hormonal mechanisms. Traditional use persists without scientific evidence.

Watermelon

This fruit has citrulline which boosts nitric oxide for better blood flow and is similar to the ones that help in erectile dysfunction (ED). However, one can't consume enough of this fruit to get worthwhile benefits.

Figs

Figs offer L-arginine for nitric oxide and blood flow to genitals, zinc for testosterone, and potassium for heart health. Animal studies have shown a link to arousal and stamina, however, human trials are absent.

Saffron

Clinical trials show saffron improves female sexual function by increasing desire, lubrication, and satisfaction over placebo. Human studies also show its benefits for dysfunction. However, these benefits were seen only in people taking antidepressants.

Maca

Maca boosts sexual desire and improves ED scores more than placebo. Some studies also show that it can improve semen quality. Also known as "the Peruvian Viagra," this root vegetable is used to boost fertility in South America.

Placebo and Psychology

Much of the "magic" usually stems from expectation. Believing a food is aphrodisiac heightens arousal via placebo, as mindset can influence desire. Shared meals build intimacy, and sensual eating like slowly savouring chocolate or feeding each other strawberries, amplifies romance psychologically. Stress reduction from flavourful foods indirectly aids libido.

Safety Tips While Consuming Aphrodisiac Foods

Sehwag also shared some tips when consuming aphrodisiac foods.

Avoid overpromising or relying on "quick fixes": No food can instantly cure low libido or sexual dysfunction. Consistency and overall lifestyle matter more than single foods.

Watch for allergies and intolerances: Nuts, seafood and chocolate can cause reactions in sensitive individuals.

Don't overdose on supplements: Herbal aphrodisiacs or pills marketed for sexual performance may interact with medicines or cause side effects. Always consult a doctor, especially for people with BP, diabetes or heart conditions.

Limit alcohol: Small amounts may reduce inhibition, but excess alcohol actually reduces performance and desire.

Focus on overall lifestyle: Adequate sleep, regular exercise, hydration, stress management and a balanced diet have a far stronger impact on sexual health than any one "aphrodisiac" food.

Final Verdict

Aphrodisiac foods are a blend of fiction with some truth to it. While folklore continues, science debunks most. You can incorporate them into your Valentine's date night, however, don't rely solely on these.

