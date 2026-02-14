"You Captured My Heart": Valentine's Day Message For Maduro From White House

The White House has released a series of politically charged digital cards for Valentine's Day on social media. Each card depicts a notable event or decision from US President Donald Trump's second term.

Captioned "Made just for you", the postcards turn the political moments into a tongue-in-cheek Valentine's Day message.

The first card shows former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro blindfolded and in handcuffs,a hat-tip to his capture by US forces and transfer to New York to face drug trafficking charges. The caption on the photo reads, "You captured my heart."

Another card shows Trump holding a document labelled "Executive Order 4547," with the message "UR My Valentine" written on it

Made just for you ???? pic.twitter.com/DhSgnGK1M6 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 14, 2026

The third card shows Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen sipping margaritas with alleged MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador. The text on the card reads, "My love for you is as strong as Democrats' love for illegal aliens. I'd fly 1,537 miles to have a drink with you."

In March, Garcia was wrongly sent back to a prison in his home country even though a 2019 court order said he couldn't be deported because he might be in danger. The Trump administration claimed he was in the gang MS-13 and was later brought back to the US to face charges for helping undocumented migrants.

Another Valentine's Day card shows a heart with a map of Greenland. The card references Trump's controversial push and desire to annex Danish territory, which European leaders have strongly opposed. "It's time we define our situationship," reads the card with a heart around an Arctic island.

Earlier, The NY Post said that most of the White House's funny online posts were created by Trump himself, along with his deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino and deputy communications director Kaelan Dorr.

"We're unburdened by traditional norms of what's 'acceptable' in politics. We speak the people's language, and people love this type of content," a White House official told The Post.