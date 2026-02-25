What Happens If You Do Squats Every Day?

Squats are an excellent bodyweight exercise that requires no introduction. While primarily targeting the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves, squats engage the core and back muscles to maintain stability. This multi-muscle engagement makes squats highly efficient, making them a valuable addition to anyone's daily routine. If you add them to your daily routine, squats can offer some impressive benefits. Doing squats daily can transform your body from the ground up. Here's what happens to your body when you perform squats daily.

Key benefits of performing squats daily

1. Strengthen the core

Squats are a secret core workout. They strengthen the abdominals and lower back muscles to keep your spine stable. Practicing them daily can help improve posture.

2. Improves mobility

Daily repetition helps lubricate the hips, knees, and ankles, leading to improved range of motion and easier daily movements, such as climbing stairs.

3. Enhances metabolic rate

Squats engage the body's largest muscle groups, helping burn significant calories and can slightly increase your resting metabolic rate over time.

4. Tones muscles

Performing squats daily can help tone thighs and glutes. However, these results are visible after continuous practice for at least 30 days.

5. Burns calories

Squats are a compound movement that can increase heart rate and promote calorie burn, particularly when performed at higher intensity or with added weights.

6. Boosts bone health

Weight-bearing exercises like squats promote bone density, which can help reduce the risk of osteoporosis as you age.

7. Builds strength

Squats help build and strengthen the lower body and core, which is essential for overall strength and functional fitness. Increased leg strength can improve performance in other physical activities and sports.

Some tips to maximise results

Squats can be performed anywhere, without the need for equipment, making them an incredibly accessible exercise. Here are some tips you must consider to maximise results:

1. Focus on maintaining correct squat form. Keep your feet shoulder-width apart, chest up, back straight, and knees aligned with your toes. This helps to prevent injuries and ensures you're targeting the right muscles.

2. Incorporate different squat variations to challenge your muscles in new ways. Try goblet squats, sumo squats, jump squats, or one-legged squats to diversify your routine.

3. Start with bodyweight squats and gradually add weights (dumbbells, barbells) or increase the number of repetitions and sets to continuously challenge your muscles.

4. Aim to squat lower for better muscle engagement, as long as you can do so safely while maintaining good form. Depth can vary per individual, so listen to your body.

5. Allow muscles time to recover with rest days or incorporate different lower-body exercises into your routine. This helps prevent overuse injuries.

6. Aim to incorporate squats into your daily routine or at least several times a week. Consistency is key to seeing improvements in strength and mobility.

7. You can turn squats into a more demanding workout by incorporating resistance bands or performing them on unstable surfaces like a balance pad to engage stabilising muscles.

While daily squats are generally safe, high-volume daily training without rest can lead to burnout or injury. Allow your body to rest and recover well, and avoid overtraining.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.