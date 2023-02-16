Gut Health: This Delicious Food Combination Will Keep Your Gut Healthy

This delicious combo is easy to make and a healthy addition to your diet

We all know that there's a reason why curd rice is such an important part of South Indian cuisine. Well, most of us, who don't even belong to the South, have grown up consuming this creamy dahi chawal with subtle tempering of mustard seeds on top. It not only makes for comfort food but also brings satisfaction to your tastebuds and rumbling tummies. Right? But, do you know there are numerous health benefits of curd rice? Yes, it helps in building immunity, benefits the eyes, nourishes your skin and carries anti-biotic properties as well.

Above all this, the food item can really benefit your gut health and support the whole process of digestion. This is why you must eat curd rice on a regular basis. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares Instagram Stories dedicating the health benefits of dahi chawal. She states that curd and rice together can be called the “stomach stars”.

According to Lovneet, here's why you must savour curd and rice:

1)A bacteria called lactobacillus bulgaricus is present in curd rice. These bacteria act on the inner lining of the intestines and stomach, making digestion easier.

2) While white rice is low in fibre, bland and easy to digest making it a good option for people with digestive problems.

Lovneet Batra often talks about various food items and their health benefits. She encourages people to opt for a well-balanced diet that can provide their bodies with all the essential nutrients. She also talks about useful drinks that one must savour to deal with certain health issues. The health expert states the importance of including matcha in your routine. Yes, it's true that consuming this high-quality Japanese green tea is a trend these days. But, knowing its health benefits will help you in making it an essential part of your diet.

Lovneet states that matcha helps you destress, and detoxify, improves skin health, and carries antioxidants. As per her post, this drink also contains theanine, which helps with anxiety and jitters. The other reason why you must have matcha is that it improves lipid profile and glucose metabolism, reduces inflammation, and provides energy throughout the day.

Don't forget to include these food items in your diet.

