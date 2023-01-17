Mental Health: Expert Advises Adding Matcha To Your Routine To Deal With Anxiety & More

Matcha contains theanine, which helps with anxiety and jitters

Consuming matcha has become a trend these days. But, do you know what matcha is exactly? It is a high-quality Japanese green tea that comes in bright green colour and carries a slightly bitter taste. Although it's used in food items, the simplest and healthiest way of savouring it is in the form of tea. Just whisk it in hot water to make a frothy drink. But, despite all this, do you know that matcha is loaded with several health benefits? It helps you destress, and detoxify, improves skin health, and carries antioxidants. To know more about it, do refer to nutritionist Lovneet Batra's latest Instagram Stories.

According to the nutritionist, here's how matcha can help your body:

1) It contains theanine, which helps with anxiety and jitters.

2) Matcha improves lipid profile and glucose metabolism, reduces inflammation, and provides energy throughout the day.

Lovneet Batra often talks about food items, vitamins, and nutrients that you must add to your diet. She lists five essential nutrients that will help you boost thyroid function. As per her Instagram post, iodine is critical for thyroid function as it supports thyroid hormone production. “Triiodothyronine (T3) and thyroxine (T4) are thyroid hormones that contain iodine, and iodine deficiency leads to thyroid disease,” Lovneet adds. Your body needs to have enough levels of vitamin D.

Lower levels of the same may cause Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease. Lovneet states that selenium is “a mineral needed for thyroid hormone production, helps protect the thyroid from possible damage caused by oxidative stress.” Zinc is yet another mineral important for the smooth functioning of the thyroid gland. It is also responsible for maintaining proper serum levels of T3, and T4, as well as thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). Iron is required to convert T4 into T3, which is the active form of thyroid hormone.

