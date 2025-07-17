Cardiologist Shares 5 Reasons Why Matcha Is More Than Just A Trendy Beverage; Key Health Benefits Listed

From Japan's traditional tea ceremonies to coffee shops and supermarkets, matcha is now an internet sensation. Videos of matcha latte recipes are going viral on social media. For the unversed, matcha is a type of green tea with a higher concentration of nutrients than regular green tea. It is a finely ground powder made from specially grown green tea leaves. The method of producing matcha is quite distinct. The tea plants are shade-grown for several weeks before harvesting, which boosts their chlorophyll content and enhances the amino acids, particularly L-theanine.

Unlike regular green tea, where the leaves are steeped and then discarded, matcha is consumed whole, resulting in a higher concentration of nutrients. Matcha is particularly rich in antioxidants.

In an Instagram post, Dr. Alok Chopra, a cardiologist, shared some key benefits of matcha. "Match is not just a vibe, it's science in a cup," he wrote in the post.

Lesser-known benefits of drinking matcha

1. Calm focus

"L-Theanine fuels alertness without the crash," Dr. Chopra mentioned. L-Theanine is an amino acid found in matcha, which can provide heightened alertness without the jittery crash often associated with caffeine.

2. Fat burn

According to the expert, match can help boost metabolism and support better cellular energy. This enhances efficient calorie burning, helping you lose weight more effectively.

Some studies suggest that matcha can help increase metabolism and aid in weight management due to its thermogenic properties.

3. Detox support

Matcha is rich in chlorophyll, and "chlorophyll helps flush out toxins." Removing toxins from the body promotes overall health and well-being.

4. Lifts mood

Dr. Chopra mentioned that the combination of caffeine and L-Theanine boosts energy levels, enhances focus, and reduces stress. As a result, it puts you in a better mood and improves mental clarity.

5. Antioxidant boost

Matcha contains "137 times more EGCG than regular green tea," mentioned Dr. Chopra. EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate) is a powerful antioxidant that supports cell repair and longevity. These antioxidants also help combat free radicals and reduce oxidative stress in the body.

Drinking matcha is an easy approach to make your diet nutritionally rich. It can be a great addition to a well-balanced diet for better health. However, like any other food, do not overconsume.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.