Love Matcha? Make The Perfect Cup With These 7 Tips To Maximise Benefits

Matcha has recently become an internet sensation, with various treats like matcha lattes and matcha cookies gaining popularity. This vibrant green tea has taken social media by storm due to its unique flavour and impressive health benefits. Originating in Japan, matcha is packed with antioxidants that may help reduce cell damage and lower the risk of chronic diseases. One of its key components, L-theanine, an amino acid found in matcha, promotes calm alertness, making it a favorite for those seeking a clean energy source without the jitters often associated with coffee.

Studies suggest that drinking matcha may help protect against heart disease, similar to the benefits of green tea. Matcha can also enhance brain function, protect the liver, reduce inflammation, and support skin health. Additionally, it is known to boost metabolism, improve mood, promote relaxation, and enhance focus.

However, preparing matcha is not as straightforward as making traditional green tea. There are common mistakes that can affect both its taste and its health benefits. Here are some tips to consider when making matcha to maximize its advantages.

To maximize the benefits of matcha, follow these tips:

1. Choose good quality matcha

A high-quality, organic matcha will ensure that you're getting the full spectrum of nutrients. Consuming low-quality matcha could mean unfriendly contaminants in your cup.

While high-quality Japanese matcha is typically bright green, spurious one has a dull and yellow-grey hue in comparison.

2. Check the temperature of the water

Use the right water temperature when preparing matcha (around 175 degrees F or 80 degrees C) to avoid scorching the delicate leaves. This helps preserve the flavour and nutrients. Scalding hot water can create a bitter taste.

If you cannot measure the temperature, let the boiling water sit for a while before mixing it with matcha.

3. Use right quantity

Enjoy matcha in moderation, about 1-2 teaspoons a day. This will ensure you reap the health benefits without overdoing it on caffeine.

4. Pair with healthy ingredients

Blend matcha with nuts, seeds, or plant-based milk for added nutrition. It also pairs well with smoothies or oatmeal.

5. Do not skip sifting

For a smooth creamy texture, sifting is essential. Not sifting the matcha before whisking can lead to clumps.

6. Store properly

Heat, humidity and light can damage matcha's quality, taste, and nutrient density. Storing matcha somewhere dark and cold like in your refrigerator will increase its shelf life and keep the quality and colour intact.

7. Whisk well with the right tool

Whisking it well helps prevent lumps and gives you a smooth, even beverage. Aim for a frothy consistency. Using a traditional bamboo whisk (chasen) is preferred for the best results. A regular whisk may not incorporate the matcha properly, leading to an uneven drink.

Since matcha can be slightly dehydrating due to its caffeine content, make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day. Also, like any other food and drink, do not overdose.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.