Matcha Is Not a Fad, It's Tradition Says Lifestyle Coach

Over the last few months, if there's one drink that has taken social media, particularly Instagram, by storm, it's matcha. From lattes and smoothies to even skincare, matcha has been everywhere. But lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho is urging people to look beyond the hype. In an Instagram post, Mr Coutinho said that while matcha was trending online, many had turned it into a fad for views and likes.

He captioned the post with a tongue-in-cheek warning, "A few days of social media will reset most people. Enjoy your matcha … stop hyping it because it will get more expensive."

"Matcha has been a timeless elixir, sipped with intention and revered for its vibrant energy and health benefits," he wrote. It boosts brain power, supports heart health, and promotes inner calm, Mr Coutinho said, explaining the drink's health benefits.

He said, "This green gem is no fleeting trend, and it's a tradition rooted in wisdom."

Mr Coutinho further encouraged his followers to go beyond social media trends. He said, "While social media may amplify the buzz, but the wise and awake have always known matcha's power lies in its purity, its calm, its powerful, dense nutrients, and its connection to nature."

He asked people to tune out the noise, embrace the ritual and sip the serenity of this ancient superfood. "Here's to health, knowledge, clarity and the beauty of time-honoured traditions! Be educated, not influenced," he concluded.

The post quickly went viral, with many appreciating him for shedding light on the overhyped trend.

One person commented, "Good that someone wrote about this finally."

Another wrote, "Drinking and making matcha has been ceremonial to Japan and it's such a beautiful and mindfulness activity as well."

"Totally agree, matcha is ancient wisdom, and it's great people are discovering it now. But I hope they stick with it for the right reasons and for what it does inside the body," wrote the next.

"I'm so glad to hear this. Totally on board with this! Matcha has been a game changer for my energy and focus. Love that it's all natural too. Thankyou for sharing that," commented another.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.