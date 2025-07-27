Watch: Siddhant Chaturvedi Takes A Break From <i>Chai</i> And Says Hello To Matcha Cloud

Siddhant Chaturvedi, a true-blue foodie at heart, never misses a chance to jump on the latest food trends. His latest indulgence? A unique combo of coconut water and the hugely popular Japanese drink, matcha. In a recent Instagram video, the Dhadak 2 actor is seen whipping up his own version of the green goodness.

The video kicks off with Siddhant straining some spoonfuls of matcha powder into a matcha bowl. He then adds honey, followed by hot water, carefully keeping the temperature around 175 degrees Fahrenheit, before giving it a nice whisk.

Once the matcha is sifted and smooth, Siddhant gives it another round of whisking using a traditional bamboo whisk. Meanwhile, he blends what looks like fresh cream or yoghurt with ice cubes and the whisked matcha. Then comes the layering - the actor fills a glass with ice, pours in some coconut water and tops it with the freshly prepared green matcha mix. And just like that, the drink is ready to sip.

After a subtle stir, Siddhant takes a sip of his creation, and the joy on his face says it all. In the caption, he revealed his love for the new drink, writing, "Waise toh Chai pasand hai lekin aaj ye kuch naya try kia (Although I like tea, but today I tried something new) and Unlocked a new Matcha recipe! It's sweet, strong, and a little stirred up - just like love."

Take a look at his new matcha cloud recipe:

Being a total food lover, Siddhant Chaturvedi keeps treating his fans to sneak peeks from his mouth-watering food diaries. Not long ago, he turned into a food vlogger to capture his mother, Meenal Chaturvedi, preparing a traditional Bihari dish for him. The doting mom cooked Litti Chokha, possibly his all-time favourite comfort food. In the Instagram video, you can see her offering him a bite of the dough before they are fully cooked. The final spread? A full plate of litti chokha served with tomato chutney, green chutney, and a touch of ghee. Read here to know more.

Earlier, during a trip to Goa, Siddhant Chaturvedi gave fans a glimpse of his local food adventures. In his Instagram Stories, the actor shared a picture of an authentic Goan thali. The plate featured two bowls of matta rice, dal, aloo gobi and a crispy fried fish garnished with fresh coriander. Talk about a proper feast! Click here to know more.