Siddhant Chaturvedi Had A 'Goan Thali Kinda Cheat Day' - See Pic

Siddhant Chaturvedi savoured delicious Goan food. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@siddhantchaturvedi)

A trip to Goa is never complete without indulging in authentic Goan cuisine, and Siddhant Chaturvedi seems to agree! The actor, currently enjoying the tropical paradise, shared a glimpse of his culinary adventures on Instagram Stories. His table featured a mouth-watering spread, including two bowls of matta rice, dal, and aloo gobi, alongside perfectly fried fish garnished with fresh coriander leaves. The feast didnt stop there - the foodie in us couldnt miss the kismur, a traditional dry prawn dish, served on a separate plate. No meal is complete without dessert, and Siddhant wrapped it up with Bebinca, a classic Goan layered cake topped with a single cashew nut. Sharing the photo, Siddhant captioned it, "Goan thali. Kinda cheat day," proving he didnt mind the extra calories! Take a look:

Siddhant Chaturvedi recently teamed up with internet sensation Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, for another gastronomic adventure. In a video shared by Orry on Instagram, the duo was seen enjoying drinks - but with a twist. Instead of regular glasses, they sipped from clay cups, commonly known as kulhad. "Shots from a cooler, guys," Orry said with a grin before breaking into a cheeky smile. Siddhant quickly corrected him, saying, "Kulhad." A closer look at the video reveals gin and whiskey bottles on the kitchen counter, suggesting the boys bonded over their shared love for good drinks. Orry captioned the post, "Drank a shot out of a matka for the first time!" Read the full story here.

Back in January, Siddhant Chaturvedi treated himself to another beach escapade. In a picture shared on his Instagram Stories, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star struck a pose holding a salted caramel ice cream cone in one hand and a classic cold coffee in the other. His cheeky caption read, "Sip n lick." Curious to know what else he indulged in? Click here.

Siddhant Chaturvedis foodie posts are simply wonderful, dont you agree?