Improve Thyroid Function By Adding These 5 Essential Nutrients To Your Diet

A healthy, well-balanced diet can help ensure proper functioning of the thyroid gland

Thyroid, the butterfly shaped gland located in the neck, is an important part of the human body. It secretes hormones which in turn, help in maintaining the functioning of the brain, heart, muscles, and other organs. If something goes wrong with its functioning, it may lead to health complications. So, it's imperative to keep the thyroid healthy. And, nutritionist Lovneet Batra has a solution for it. A balanced diet. According to the health expert, "A balanced diet is important for maintaining healthy thyroid gland functions. While iodine is on top of the list, it is not the only micronutrient affecting the thyroid gland." In an Instagram post, Lovneet is talking about some of the most important nutrients that enhance thyroid health.

Take a look:

5 essential nutrients to boost thyroid function:

1. Iodine:

Iodine is critical for thyroid function as it supports thyroid hormone production. The nutritionist states "triiodothyronine (T3) and thyroxine (T4) are thyroid hormones that contain iodine, and iodine deficiency leads to thyroid disease."

2. Vitamin D:

We have often heard health experts vouching for the appropriate vitamin intake. As for Vitamin D, it affects the thyroid gland. Lower levels of this vitamin lead to Hashimoto thyroiditis and Grave's disease.

3. Selenium:

As per nutritionist Lovneet Batra, it is "a mineral needed for thyroid hormone production, helps protect the thyroid from possible damage caused by oxidative stress."

4. Zinc:

Another mineral required for the appropriate functioning of the thyroid gland is zinc, as it promotes thyroid hormone production. Zinc is also responsible for maintaining proper serum levels of T3, T4, as well as thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH).

5. Iron:

Lovneet Batra mentions that the thyroid gland needs iron "to convert T4 into T3", which is the active form of thyroid hormone. In addition, Iron deficiency is also associated with thyroid dysfunction.

Vitamin B, Copper, and Vitamins A and E are some other nutrients required for optimal function of the thyroid gland. Being deficient in one or more nutrients can affect thyroid health negatively and further increase the risk of thyroid disease.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.