Poor Gut Health Can Trigger Heart Attack Risk: Cardiologist Explains How

The importance of a healthy gut cannot be overstated, as it plays a crucial role in overall health and well-being. A healthy gut supports digestion, enhances nutrient absorption, regulates blood sugar, affects your mood, and boosts immunity. However, when there is an imbalance in the gut microbiome, it can lead to various health issues, including those related to the heart. While poor gut health is typically associated with digestive issues, not many know that it can also trigger the risk of heart disease.

Several studies have recently highlighted the unexpected link between gut health and heart health. Recently, in an Instagram video, Dr. Alok Chopra, a cardiologist, decoded the link between your gut and heart disease risk. This connection highlights the importance of keeping the gut healthy to support overall cardiovascular health.

"Our gut is home to trillions of bacteria, viruses, and fungi. When they are in balance, they help with the digestion of food, absorb nutrients, regulate metabolism, boost immunity, and reduce inflammation. Emerging science is showing us that your digestive system might have more to do with your heart than we ever imagined," Dr. Chopra said.

Gut health and heart disease risk: Here's the connection

"Beyond traditional risk factors like family history, cholesterol, and high blood pressure, the microbiome itself plays a major role. So, if the gut lining or intestinal barrier is damaged, harmful bacteria and toxins can leak into the bloodstream, triggering chronic inflammation. This inflammation accelerates plaque buildup in the arteries, leading to atherosclerosis by narrowing the arteries and causing a blockage," he explained.

Restricted blood flow ultimately leads to a heart attack.

TMAO production

Elevated levels of trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) have been linked to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke. "Research also points to a compound called TMAO, which is produced by certain gut bacteria, but which has also been linked to a higher risk of heart attack and stroke. Even in people without high cholesterol or blood pressure," the cardiologist added.

Additionally, a dysfunctional gut can negatively impact metabolism, leading to conditions such as obesity and diabetes. Both of these conditions are established risk factors for heart disease.

How to ensure a healthy gut

In conclusion, maintaining a healthy gut is essential not only for efficient digestion but also for protecting heart health.

"So yes, your gut can influence your heart more than you think. The good news is you can nurture with fibrous foods, fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, probiotics, and omega-3 fatty acids," he advised.

"A healthy gut isn't just about digestion; it might protect your heart too, and that's a connection we cannot afford to ignore," the expert concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.