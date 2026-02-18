AIIMS-Trained Doctor Lists Top 10 Drinks For Gut Health

A healthy gut comprises the digestive tract along with a balanced and diverse microbiome in the body. It is not only foundational to overall health but also supports proper digestion, nutrient absorption, and the effective functioning of the immune system. Additionally, a healthy gut helps prevent inflammation, supports mental health, and reduces the risk of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer. But did you know that simple beverages can also support gut health?

In an Instagram video, Dr. Saurabh Sethi popularly known as the gut doctor, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities spoke about “10 drinks that can actually support your gut health.”

Top 10 drinks for gut health

1. Water

The gastroenterologist once highlighted the importance of drinking the optimum amount of water daily, as it helps regulate body temperature, lubricates joints, transports nutrients, boosts metabolism, prevents constipation, improves brain function, supports weight management, enhances skin health, and helps the body flush out toxins. "It is essential for digestion, metabolism and energy. 10/10," he added.

2. Green Tea

In the same video, he also revealed how this beverage is the perfect mix of antioxidants and mild caffeine. "It has antioxidants and mild caffeine without blood sugar spikes," he added while rating it nine out of ten.

3. Ginger Tea

Previously, Dr Sethi spoke about ginger tea's potent anti-inflammatory compounds. Being rich in gingerol, which soothes the stomach lining and accelerates gastric emptying, this beverage improves motility and reduces nausea.

4. Fennel Seeds Water

Dr Sethi also recommended fennel seeds as one of the best herbs for relaxing the digestive tract and reducing bloating. They help neutralise stomach acids and promote smoother digestion.

5. Kefir

Talking about the fermented dairy drink, Dr Sethi once said, "It has over 30 probiotic strains, which is far more than yoghurt or dahi, helping restore gut microbiome diversity." This can contribute to improved digestion and increased nutrient absorption.

6. Buttermilk (Chaas)

Buttermilk, loaded with phosphorus, iron, potassium, sodium, and zinc, along with vitamins A, D, E, and B, is extremely beneficial for overall health. It is also a rich source of calcium and protein.

7. Coconut Water

Earlier, the expert noted that coconut water is a good option for reducing blood pressure, supporting gut motility, and managing mild acid reflux. He mentioned the high electrolyte and potassium content of the natural beverage, which helps maintain fluid balance in the body and supports healthy blood pressure levels. He also spoke about its antioxidant properties, which aid digestion and promote gut health.

8. Kombucha

Counted among nutrient-dense probiotics, kombucha contains beneficial bacteria that support gut health. These help balance the gut microbiota, aiding digestion and promoting regular bowel movements.

9. Bone Broth

According to a study in the European Medical Journal, bone broth has several positive effects on intestinal health. Being rich in amino acids like glutamine and others, it helps reduce inflammation and support gut health.

10. Psyllium Husk In Warm Water

Also known as Isabgol, psyllium husk in warm water is a highly effective, natural, soluble fibre supplement that enhances gut health and is often recommended for relieving constipation and promoting regular bowel movements.

These mindful additions of simple drinks have the potential to support your gut health.

In addition to the ten listed drinks, you should also follow a high-fibre diet rich in vegetables, fruits, and whole grains, along with prebiotics (garlic, onions) and probiotics (yoghurt, fermented foods). Additionally, managing stress, ensuring adequate and quality sleep, staying physically active, and limiting processed foods, high-sugar diets and unnecessary antibiotic use are important for maintaining gut health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.