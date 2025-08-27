Can Coconut Water Help You Lose Weight? Doctor Debunks Myth

Coconut water is a natural beverage packed with essential nutrients. This refreshing drink can help you boost hydration. While coconut water is a low-calorie drink with a slightly sweet taste, it is a good source of electrolytes, particularly potassium, sodium, and magnesium. It also contains small amounts of carbohydrates, fibre, and various vitamins such as vitamin C and several B vitamins.

Coconut water can be safely consumed on a daily basis by most individuals. Since it is a low-calorie drink, many believe that coconut water can help with weight loss. However, there are a few things to consider before popularising coconut water as a weight loss miracle.

Coconut water for weight loss

In terms of weight loss, coconut water can be a beneficial addition to your diet. Its low calorie count makes it an excellent alternative to higher-calorie beverages, such as sugary sodas or juices. Additionally, its hydrating properties and fibre might help curb hunger and prevent overeating. However, when asked whether coconut water can help you lose weight, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist, said that "there is no direct impact."

Therefore, it's essential to consider coconut water as part of a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle; it shouldn't replace whole foods or serve as the main strategy for weight loss.

Combining a well-rounded diet with regular exercise and stress management is one of the best ways to lose weight in a sustainable manner.

Benefits of coconut water

In the Instagram video, the expert mentioned that coconut water is a good alternative to sports drinks, as it can reduce blood pressure, help with kidney stones, support gut motility, and help manage mild acid reflux.

The high electrolyte content of coconut water is especially beneficial after exercise or during hot weather. The potassium in coconut water helps maintain fluid balance in the body and supports healthy blood pressure levels.

Moreover, coconut water has antioxidant properties, which can help combat oxidative stress and inflammation in the body. Some studies suggest that consuming coconut water may aid digestion and promote gut health.

Incorporating coconut water into your diet can offer various health benefits while adding a delightful tropical flavor to your hydration routine. Always remember to choose pure coconut water without added sugars for the most health benefits.

How much to consume

In the post, Dr. Sethi mentioned that a cup of coconut water contains 40-50 calories per cup. "One cup that is 240 ml a day is safe for most healthy adults. Adjust if you have kidney, heart, or blood sugar problems," he advised.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.