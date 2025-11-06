New Study Says Bone Broth May Reduce Inflammation And Improve Gut Health: More Reasons Why It's Great For Winters

Are you tired of common winter issues like common cold, sore throat and cough? The solution may lie in the humble bone broth. It is a highly nutritios drink with anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe the gut by calming the intestinal lining of the stomach. The combination of soaring air pollution and the cool breeze of winter can take a toll on your digestive system. A study in the International Journal of Environmental Health Engineering (2023) suggests that high air pollution can effect the digestive system negatively. So, ideally, the winter season should open up your appetite as your body needs to store energy in the colder months, but if it is suppressed, then high air pollution may be to blame. And bone broth may help manage these issues.

A recent study from the European Medical Journal(2025) has revealed that there is strong scientific evidence that bone broth has a key role in reducing inflammation. The study explains how exactly the humble bone broth can reduce inflammation in the body, as well as help in regulating the gut.

Key Findings Of The Study

The European Medical Journal study has explained the nutritional components of bone broth and their impact on intestinal health. Here are the highlights from this study:

Amino Acids: These acids in bone broth are made from simmering the bones and connective tissue of animals, which help with reducing inflammation and supporting gut health. The specific amino acids that do this job are as follows:

Glutamine : An essential amino acid that helps maintain the function of the stomach's intestinal wall. This, along with its properties to prevent and heal conditions like the ‘leaky gut' (a symptom or cause of a gastric disease).

: An essential amino acid that helps maintain the function of the stomach's intestinal wall. This, along with its properties to prevent and heal conditions like the ‘leaky gut' (a symptom or cause of a gastric disease). Glycine and Arginine: These two amino acids both have anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce symptoms of ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory bowel diseases. In addition, the nutrients in bone broth include collagen and gelatin that boost the immune system and negate the symptoms of joint pain and inflammation. Minerals: Bone broth has calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus that help support overall metabolic and digestive function.

The study's core conclusion states that these components help to fortify the stomach's intestinal barrier and reduce the presence of a leaky gut, which are major risk factors in systemic inflammation.

Why Drink Bone Broth In Winter?

The study is particularly relevant in the winter as bone broth helps soothe the gut, which houses a significant portion of the immune system. In addition, it's naturally warm, easily digestible, and in fluid form that gets easily absorbed for cold weather and when recovering from a seasonal illness.

The ancient science that played a role in the popularity of the bone broth is that warm, nourishing broths in the colder months help with soothing the body and play a role in comforting a distressed system as well.

Beyond Inflammation: Bone Broth Health Benefits

Bone broth can offer a couple of proven health benefits that extend beyond the anti-inflammatory properties:

Joint Support : The presence of collagen/gelatin in bone broth breaks down into amino acids like Proline and Glycine, which are crucial for joint health and may help with winter aches.

: The presence of collagen/gelatin in bone broth breaks down into amino acids like Proline and Glycine, which are crucial for joint health and may help with winter aches. Hydration/Electrolytes : A simple, nourishing way to stay hydrated when people often forget to drink enough water. This happens frequently in the winter as the smog covers the sun, and there is reduced thirst, which leads to dehydration.

: A simple, nourishing way to stay hydrated when people often forget to drink enough water. This happens frequently in the winter as the smog covers the sun, and there is reduced thirst, which leads to dehydration. Sleep: The presence of Glycine is bone broth has been linked to improved sleep quality.

How To Use Bone Broth To Reduce Inflammation Naturally?

The simple, comforting winter drink can be incorporated into your winter diet in simple, practical ways. They are as follows:

Sipping : Replace one coffee or tea break with a warm mug of bone broth.

: Replace one coffee or tea break with a warm mug of bone broth. Cooking: Use it as a base for winter soups, stews, dal (lentils), or instead of water when cooking rice. This also locks more flavour into the rice grains and includes bone broth in your diet with ease.

Use it as a base for winter soups, stews, dal (lentils), or instead of water when cooking rice. This also locks more flavour into the rice grains and includes bone broth in your diet with ease. Source/Making It: The ready-made processed packets of bone broth may contain high levels of sodium, additives, and preservatives to increase their shelf life, so you can make your own in bulk and freeze it to prolong its lifespan in the fridge. This is a simple way to also ensure that no contaminated animal bones end up in your bone broth, as fresh bones can be selected physically or through delivery apps that have food quality checks.

Note: Contaminated bones of animals can lead to various bacterial infections, so make sure the bones are fresh and that a thorough quality check takes place in the vicinity where they are prepared and sold.

You can sip your way to a healthier winter by using bone broth based on the science detailed in The European Medical Journal, which now backs the age-old wisdom. This simple, natural remedy can make sure you have a less inflamed and healthier winter.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References:

