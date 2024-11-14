Could Chronic Inflammation Be Holding You Back? Nutritionist Shares Signs To Watch For

Vidya Balan's impressive weight loss transformation has certainly caught people's attention. The actress disclosed in an interview that she was able to lose weight quickly by addressing inflammation through an anti-inflammatory lifestyle. This raises an important question – how can we identify if we, too, are experiencing inflammation? According to nutritionist Dr Vishakha, "Chronic inflammation is a SILENT KILLER!" that requires immediate action with an “anti-inflammatory lifestyle.” Dr Vishakha has shared a video on Instagram to highlight various symptoms of chronic inflammation and provide insights into managing this condition effectively.

In her caption, Vidya Balan writes, “Thanks toVidya Balan weight loss, which she said is courtesy and ‘anti inflammatory' diet, inflammation seems to be the new buzz word! There is absolutely NOTHING new about this theory. In fact, I have written an entire chapter on the importance of an anti-inflammatory lifestyle, let alone diet, in my book on covid a few years ago! That being said, so glad it's come to the forefront courtesy Vidya Balan.”

Symptoms of chronic inflammation

1. Gut issues

2. Eczema or psoriasis

3. Chronic fatigue

4. Brain fog

5. Frequent allergies

6. Weight gain

7. Chronic aches and pains

8. Mood disorders

If the signs mentioned in the post are familiar to you, then “your body is screaming for help,” as per the nutritionist. Dr Vishakha also warns, “Important to remember- Not all inflammation is bad. Acute inflammation is life saving! It's chronic inflammation that can not just cause weight gain but can be the root cause of almost ALL metabolic diseases- be it heart disease, fatty liver, pcos, diabetes etc.”

The nutritionist concludes her caption by writing, “So take remedial action and uncover the root causes of inflammation in your body! Do you want to know more on how to reverse chronic inflammation? Drop a YES in the comment below and I will post more on the same. Stay well!”

