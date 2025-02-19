Chronic Inflammation: Our Nutritional Expert Shares Causes, Best & Worst Foods To Manage Inflammation

If you've ever cut your finger, bruised a toe or had a throat infection, you have likely experienced at least some of the four signs of inflammation: redness, swelling, pain and heat. Acute inflammation is your body's natural response to illness, injury or infection and usually resolves on its own.

But there is another kind of inflammation ― the kind that affects the whole body ― which is called systemic. Systemic inflammation can become chronic; it can persist for months, or even years.

Chronic, systemic inflammation is a serious health concern that can be made worse — or better — with diet.

Chronic, systemic inflammation is a factor in diseases such as:

Obesity Metabolic syndrome Prediabetes Type 2 diabetes Heart disease Inflammatory bowel disease Some forms of cancer Arthritis Alzheimer's disease Depression

Inflammatory foods

What foods cause inflammation? Unfortunately, a lot of them. In particular

Red meat, such as steak and hamburgers

Processed meat

Commercial baked goods such as snack cakes, pies, cookies and brownies

Bread and pasta made with white flour

Deep fried items such as French fries, fried chicken and donuts

Foods high in added sugar, such as candy, jelly and syrup

Sugar-sweetened beverages such as soda, bottled or canned tea drinks, and sports drinks

Trans fats, found in margarine, microwave popcorn, refrigerated biscuits and dough, and non dairy coffee creamers

Anti inflammatory foods

Your kitchen holds the secret to fighting it.

Here are some humble heroes straight from Indian kitchens:

Turmeric (Haldi): Grandma's favorite fix for everything — stir it into warm milk or add a pinch to your dal.

Ginger (Adrak): Brew it in your chai or toss it into stir-fries; it fights inflammation beautifully.

Amla (Indian Gooseberry): Tangy and powerful, have it fresh or as juice for a daily immunity boost.

Tulsi (Holy Basil): Steep it in hot water for a soothing tea that calms both your mind and inflammation.

Flaxseeds (Alsi): Crunchy little wonders—sprinkle them on your breakfast or blend into smoothies.

Coconut Oil: Great for cooking and packed with benefits to keep inflammation at bay.

Leafy Greens (Spinach, Methi): The more greens, the merrier your body feels.

Simple, wholesome, and full of flavor—these foods are your body's best friends.

Let your plate be your healing ground:

1. Vitamin C

Ascorbic acid, also known as vitamin C, is a powerful antioxidant. Antioxidants help address cellular wear and tear that can set off inflammation. You'll find vitamin C in fruits and vegetables, which are the basis of a healthy diet. In addition to well-known vitamin C sources such as citrus fruit and juice, tasty bell peppers are also packed with the vitamin and may yield fewer calories.

2. Omega 3 fatty acids

Apart from fatty fish like salmon, you can take fish oil supplements. Vegetarians and Vegans can include nuts and seeds and cooking with canola oil can supply these nutrients and vitamin E, another inflammation fighter.

3. Polyphenols

Coffee, tea and even dark chocolate are rich in these beneficial compounds.

4. Low intensity workouts

Practice active relaxation , meditation , yoga , massage and jog baths. Try and elimination diet for 10 days to know your food sensitivities

Shruti Khattar, Nutritionist, Mumbai

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.