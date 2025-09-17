Actor Bani J Swears By Bone Broth Breakfast: "It's Very Good For The Skin"

Actress, fitness enthusiast and VJ, Bani J has been an inspiration for many.

The 37-year-old often grabs attention for her strong muscles and lean physique, indicating her dedication to a strict workout regimen and maintaining a healthy diet.

Bani J, best known for her role in the Prime Video series Four More Shots Please!, recently appeared in an interview with comedian-satirist Cyrus Broacha. During the candid conversation, the Bigg Boss 10 fame revealed that, unlike traditional breakfasts, her morning meal comprises home-cooked bone broth.

She said, “I make bone broth at home. I just have it every morning to break my fast. It is very good for you, for the skin.”

What Is Bone Broth?

A traditional bone broth recipe involves simmering the bones of animals like beef, chicken, or pork in water, alongside the connective tissues for several hours.

Vegetables and aromatics are often added for an extra dose of flavour and nutrition.

This process extracts the nutrients such as minerals, collagen, and amino acids from the bones. As a result, the soup-like dish creates a rich and nourishing broth, which is typically strained before consuming.

Coming to Bani J, the actress has been regular in posting videos of her workout diaries on Instagram. Earlier in March, she uploaded a clip from the gym where she was seen performing a set of heavy lifts. Initially, she started by lifting 80 kgs before gradually adding 10 kgs over time. With consistent training, coupled with determination and discipline, Bani finally succeeded in lifting a seemingly impossible yet absolutely impressive 150 kgs in one of her sessions.

Her side note read, “Long-awaited!! Highly anticipated! A heavy as day of lifting I did not think was possible. I weigh 63 kgs for everyone who is obsessed with how much I weigh. Post the sumos, I did conventional deadlifts at 90 kgs, then some strict as pull-ups (wide grips only), then single-leg dumbbell Romanian Deadlifts, ran around a bit and glute bridging with 90kgs on the barbell.”