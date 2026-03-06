Delhi Set For Country's First Complete 'Ring Metro' As PM Modi Inaugurates Key Corridors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate key expansion projects of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on March 8, including the completion of the country's first fully operational "Ring Metro", according to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The projects, part of the ongoing expansion of the Delhi Metro, involve an estimated investment of over Rs 18,300 crore and are aimed at strengthening public transport and easing daily travel in the national capital.

India's first 'Ring Metro'

A major highlight of the programme will be the inauguration of the Majlis Park-Maujpur-Babarpur section of the Pink Line. With the addition of this 12.3 km stretch, the Pink Line will extend to around 71.56 km, forming the country's first fully operational Ring Metro, which circles large parts of Delhi and improves connectivity across several neighbourhoods.

The elevated corridor includes stations such as Majlis Park, Burari, Jharoda Majra, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Soorghat, Nanaksar-Sonia Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Maujpur-Babarpur. The project also features a new bridge over the Yamuna and a double-decker viaduct carrying both a metro line and a road flyover.

Magenta Line extension

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park extension of the Magenta Line. The 9.92 km elevated corridor will add seven stations and expand the line's total length to nearly 49 km. Some sections reach a height of about 28.36 metres, making them among the highest elevated tracks in the metro network.

New corridors planned

During the event, the prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for three new corridors under Phase V (A) of the metro expansion plan. These include the Central Vista corridor from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha and two extensions of the Golden Line connecting Aerocity to Terminal 1 of the airport and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj.

Officials said the expansion will improve connectivity across Delhi and neighbouring cities while helping reduce traffic congestion and pollution.



(With inputs from PTI)