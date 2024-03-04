Feeling Dehydrated As The Weather Changes? Try These Tips For Hydration

Use apps or alarms to remind yourself to drink water regularly

Weather changes, especially transitioning from winter to summer, can contribute to dehydration. Several factors can lead to increased fluid loss during this period. As the weather gets warmer, your body tends to sweat more to cool down, leading to a higher loss of fluids.

Cold winter air is often dry, and as the temperature rises during the transition to summer, the air can still be dry, contributing to increased evaporation of moisture from your body. Along with this, warmer weather often encourages outdoor activities, which can lead to higher perspiration and increased fluid loss. In this article, we share a list of strategies you can follow to ensure you are consuming sufficient water and staying hydrated.

To ensure better hydration and reduce the risk of dehydration, consider the following strategies:

1. Drink plenty of water

Consume at least eight 8-ounce glasses of water per day, and adjust based on your activity level and climate. Maintains fluid balance, supports bodily functions, and prevents dehydration.

2. Monitor urine colour

Aim for light yellow urine, indicating proper hydration. Dark urine may be a sign of dehydration; monitoring its colour helps ensure adequate fluid intake.

3. Consume hydrating foods

Eat water-rich foods like fruits and vegetables (e.g., watermelon, cucumber). Consuming hydrating foods provides additional hydration and essential nutrients.

4. Electrolyte balance

Include electrolyte-rich foods (e.g., bananas, oranges) or consider sports drinks after intense physical activity. Maintains proper electrolyte balance lost through sweat.

5. Limit caffeine and alcohol

Moderate intake of caffeinated and alcoholic beverages is acceptable and does not affect your hydration levels. However, excessive consumption can contribute to dehydration; moderation is key.

6. Set hydration reminders

Use apps or alarms to remind yourself to drink water regularly. These reminders or apps help us and they ensure we are consistently hydrated throughout the day.

7. Carry a water bottle

Keep a reusable water bottle with you at all times. This makes it convenient to stay hydrated wherever you go. Having a bottle with you always will also help as a reminder to keep drinking water.

8. Gradual adjustment

Gradually acclimate to warmer temperatures, allowing your body to adjust. It helps prevent rapid fluid loss due to sudden climate changes.

9. Stay indoors during peak heat

Minimise outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day. This reduces the risk of excessive sweating and dehydration.

10. Check medications

Consult with your healthcare provider about medications that may increase dehydration risk. Some medications can contribute to fluid loss; awareness allows for adjustments.

By adopting these strategies, you can maintain better hydration and reduce the risk of dehydration, especially during weather transitions. Adjusting fluid intake based on individual needs and environmental conditions is crucial for overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.